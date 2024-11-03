Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A non-recent allegation of sexual assault made against Alex Salmond has been received by police.

Mr Salmond was leader of the Alba Party up until he died suddenly aged 69 during a visit to North Macedonia last month.

The politician was first minister of Scotland from 2007-2014 under the Scottish National Party (SNP) government, but resigned from the SNP in 2018 after a number of allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

He was later cleared of all 14 charges in 2020 – being found not guilty of 12, while prosecutors withdrew another charge and one was found not proven.

Police Scotland has now said a separate report of misconduct has been filed against Mr Salmond.

A non-recent allegation of sexual assault made against Alex Salmond has been received by police ( PA Wire )

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a non-recent sexual assault. The information is being assessed.”

Responding to coverage of the allegations reported by the media, Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny said the claims are “smears” and urged for Mr Salmond to be allowed to “rest in peace”.

The former SNP leader, who went on to set up the Alba Party, had been speaking at a conference when he suffered a heart attack on 12 October.

Pall bearers with the coffin of former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond ( PA Wire )

His funeral was held on 29 October in Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

As well as Mr Salmond’s family, several political figures were in attendance at the service, including former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Close friend Kenny MacAskill, who has become interim Alba Party leader following Mr Salmond’s death, arrived at Strichen Parish Church, as did party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

The Scottish Government said it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.

The Independent has contacted the SNP for comment.