Alexei Navalny: World leaders react to death of Russian opposition leader

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “obvious” Putin was directly behind the death

Kate Devlin
Friday 16 February 2024 12:38
Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian jail

World leaders have reacted with horror to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described his death as “terrible news”, adding: “As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.”

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the news.

“We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death,” he warned.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky went further, saying it was “obvious” Putin was directly behind the death.

That view was backed by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who said Mr Navalny had been "brutally murdered by the Kremlin".

"Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The European Union also said it holds Russia responsible for the death, EU Council President Charles Michel said.

"Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy," he said. "For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death."

Sweden’s minister of foreign affairs Tobias Billstrom said that if the news was true it was another “terrible crime” by Putin’s regime.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told National Public Radio (NPR): "If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy. And given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here."

