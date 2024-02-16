Alexei Navalny death – latest: Russian opposition leader and Putin critic dies in prison, say authorities
Fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin had been in ill health while serving 19-year sentence on charges of extremism
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the Siberian prison service where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.
In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.
It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.
Navalny has been serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, widely viewed as trumped up to silence him.
The anti-corruption activist, had become the leading figurehead for the opposition against Vladimir Putin in Russia, organising anti-Kremlin protests and serving several stints in jail.
The fierce Putin critic first came to prominence as blogger in 2010, publishing investigations into corruption in Russia, with his videos garnering millions of views online.
This campaign against corporate corruption saw Navalny turn his criticism also directly to the government and Mr Putin’s ruling political party – calling them “crooks and thieves”.
Video report: Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian jail
Alexei Navalny cause of death: Kremlin claims to have ‘no information’
The Kremlin has said it has no information about Alexei Navalny’s cause of death, but said that Russian president Vladimir Putin was aware.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Mr Navalny, but that he had no additional information.
Russia’s prison agency said Mr Navalny had died in prison aged 47. The federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.
There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.
My colleague Athena Stavrou has more in this breaking story, which you can refresh for updates:
The Kremlin has said it has no information about the cause of death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny but that Russian president Vladimir Putin was aware.
Navalny ‘brutally murdered’ by the Kremlin, says Latvian president
Alexei Navalny was “brutally murdered by the Kremlin”, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics has said.
“Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends,” he wrote on X/Twitter.
EU holds Putin ‘solely responsible’ for Navalny’s death, says Michel
The EU holds Vladimir Putin’s regime “solely responsible” for Alexei Navalny’s death, European Council president Charles Michel has said.
How was Navalny punished for speaking out against Kremlin?
Alexei Navalny foresaw the inevitable retribution he would face for speaking out about corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, saying: “I am in the very blackest part of the black list.”
Over the years, Mr Navalny faced physical attacks, repeated arrests, investigations, and criminal proceedings. The assassination attempt, via Novichok poisoning in Russia resulted in him being evacuated to Germany in a coma for life-saving treatment.
His family and lawyers have previously said he had been suffering from an acute, undiagnosed, stomach illness while in prison. That, and general deprivation, has led to alarming weight loss and fainting spells.
He had returned to Russia following the poisoning despite warnings from allies and friends that it would be highly dangerous. He was arrested at the airport, put before a court, and sentenced to two and half years of a former suspended jail term for alleged fraud.
This was just a holding move by the government prosecutors. In August 2022 he was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of spending public donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation on “extremism and personal needs”. In August this year, he was sentenced to a further 19 years of a raft of “extremism” charges. There were further charges, this time of “vandalism”, due.
Navalny ‘a man of great courage’, says former FT editor
A former editor of the Financial Times has hailed Alexei Navalny as a man of great courage.
Putin ‘a coward’, says former US ambassador to Russia
A former US ambassador to Russia has called Vladimir Putin a “cowardly b******” in response to reports of Alexei Navalny’s death.
Clip shows Navalny joking in last public appearance before death in prison
Conservative Party chair laments death of ‘fiercest advocate for Russian democracy'
Tory party chair Richard Holden has described Alexei Navalny’s death as a tragedy.
“As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredibly courage. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy,” he wrote on X.
Navalny embarrassed Putin over palace investigation
As his support grew, Alexei Navalny did not hesitate to aim at the top, accusing Vladimir Putin of running a system of “feudal patronage” with fabulous rewards.
A documentary he presented – Putin’s Palace: The Story of the World’s Biggest Bribe – investigated the building of a £1.35bn luxury mansion, allegedly for the president, in the Krasnodar region. The Kremlin denied the claim but the video racked up more than 110 million views internationally.
Mr Navalny also pointed to the activities of the security apparatus and the plight of Russians pushing back against the state. “We have grown accustomed to injustice in Russia, people are constantly being arrested unlawfully,” he said. He also foresaw the inevitable retribution he would face: “I am in the very blackest part of the black list.”
