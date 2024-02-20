Jump to content

White House to hit Russia with ‘major sanctions’ in response to Navalny’s death

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 20 February 2024 16:34
Comments
Close

The White House has announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia is set to go into effect following the death of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in a Siberian prison camp.

The administration said the package would be released on Friday. This comes after President Joe Biden’s comments to reporters on Monday that he was considering new sanctions.

“We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes,” he said.

On Friday, Mr Biden blamed the death of Mr Navalny on Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that while the US was unsure what took place, it was “a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did”.

That was after Russian prison authorities announced earlier on Friday that Mr Navalny “felt unwell” after going for a walk and became unconscious “almost immediately”.

On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to share any details regarding the new sanctions or how they would interact with the strong sanctions already put in place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Mr Kirby said the sanctions will be “specifically supplemented with additional sanctions regarding Mr Navalny’s death”.

More follows...

