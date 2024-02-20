Jump to content

Liveupdated1708442139

Alexei Navalny death latest: Putin brings new criminal case against critic’s brother as mother pleads for body

Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya alleges her husband was poisonied in Arctic prison as she vows to reveal names of killers

Andy Gregory,Namita Singh,Tom Watling
Tuesday 20 February 2024 15:15
Navalny’s widow claims he was poisoned with novichok nerve agent

The mother of Alexei Navalny has issued an appeal directly to Vladimir Putin for the release of her son’s body.

Standing outside the “Polar Wolf” Arctic Circle penal colony where Mr Navalny died, 69-year-old Lyudmila Navalnaya says: “I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you.

“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”

Her remarks came as Russia initiated a new criminal case against Navalny’s brother, Oleg, a Russian news agency reported.

TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny, who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.

Ms Navalnaya travelled to “Polar Wolf” last Saturday following news that her son had died - but when she tried to pick up the body, she was told it was being withheld for investigations.

The Russian authorities have since said that they will not return his body for roughly two weeks while they continue investigating his death.

Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia, has accused the authorities of holding his body to wait for traces of “yet another Putin's Novichok” to leave his body — referring to the military nerve agent used to poison him years ago.

1708442139

X says Yulia Navalnaya’s account was suspended by ‘mistake’

Social media site X has claimed it suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya after mistakenly flagging it as “violating our rules”.

“Our platform’s defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged

@yulia_navalnaya  as violating our rules,” it wrote.

“We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense.”

They did not clarify in what way they mistakenly believed Ms Navalnaya had broken the rules.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 15:15
1708441844

Protests, poisoning and prison: The timeline of Alexei Navalny’s life and his opposition to Vladimir Putin

Alexei Navalny, a thorn in the side of the Kremlin and Russia’s most prominent political dissident, has died in prison at the age of 47.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, had been sentenced to 19 years in a penal colony around 40 miles of the Arctic Circle in charges widely thought to be politically motivated.

The 47-year-old felt unwell after a walk at the jail and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, according to prison authorities.

Protests, poisoning and prison: The life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny was a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin and has reportedly died behind bars in Arctic Circle prison

Tom Watling20 February 2024 15:10
1708440156

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

Poland’s Foreign Ministry has said it had summoned Russia’s ambassador over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“The ministry called on Russian authorities to take responsibility for the death of Alexei Navalny and conduct a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of his death,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 14:42
1708437944

Watch: Alexei Navalny’s mother makes direct plea to Vladimir Putin to release son’s body

Alexei Navalny’s mother has issued a video appeal directly to Vladimir Putin for the release of her son’s body.

In a recorded message outside the “Polar Wolf” Arctic Circle penal colony on Tuesday (20 February), Lyudmila Navalnaya said: “I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you.

“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”

Russian authorities have said they will not return Mr Navalny’s body for two weeks while they continue investigating his death.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 14:05
1708436063

Yulia Navalnaya’s X account restored

Yulia Navalnaya’s X account has been restored just minutes after it was suspended.

The wife of Alexei Navalny created an account on Monday, quickly amassing nearly 100,000 followers.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 13:34
1708435424

Russia opens a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny’s brother -Tass

Russia has initiated a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Tass state news agency reported on Tuesday.

TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny. who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.

In 2014, Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud in a case Kremlin critics said was trumped up and designed to pile pressure on his late brother.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 13:23
1708435076

X/Twitter bans Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya for breaking its rules

X, formerly known as Twitter, has banned the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow.

Yulia Navalnaya set up her account on Monday. She has since used it to commit to holding Russian president Vladimir Putin to account.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 13:17
1708434330

Alexei Navalny – the man who knew too much

For a decade and more, he and his team deployed a mix of tenacity and mockery to probe the Mafia-style financial links between those at the top of Russian politics, security and business, writes John Kampfner. Frozen out of state-controlled mainstream media, Navalny used every digital platform and every social media channel available to shine a light on Putin’s corrupt regime, surviving multiple poisonings and incarceration until he was finally – and inevitably – silenced by his greatest foe...

Tom Watling20 February 2024 13:05
1708433871

X, formerly Twitter, suspends Yulia Navalnaya’s account

X, formerly Twitter, has suspended the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow. It is unclear why the social media network has removed her profile.

Yulia Navalnaya joined the platform on Monday, where she vowed to carry on the work of her husband and hold Russian president Vladimir Putin to account.

Mrs Navalnaya accused Putin of killing her husband with novichock poison and said evidence would be provided over the next few days. The Kremlin denied any involvement in his death.

X, formerly Twitter, has suspended the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya

(X)
Alexander Butler20 February 2024 12:57
1708432650

Alexei Navalny’s widow meets with European Council president in Brussels

European Council president, Charles Michel, met with the widow of Alexei Navalny in Brussels on Monday 19 February, where she is also due to meet EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Yulia Navalnaya vowed to continue her late husband’s fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where Mr Navalny’s body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.

Russian authorities said that the cause for his death on Friday at age 47 is still unknown.

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Russia after recuperating in Germany from poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Tom Watling20 February 2024 12:37

