Alexei Navalny death latest: Putin brings new criminal case against critic’s brother as mother pleads for body
Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya alleges her husband was poisonied in Arctic prison as she vows to reveal names of killers
Navalny’s widow claims he was poisoned with novichok nerve agent
The mother of Alexei Navalny has issued an appeal directly to Vladimir Putin for the release of her son’s body.
Standing outside the “Polar Wolf” Arctic Circle penal colony where Mr Navalny died, 69-year-old Lyudmila Navalnaya says: “I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you.
“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”
Her remarks came as Russia initiated a new criminal case against Navalny’s brother, Oleg, a Russian news agency reported.
TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny, who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.
Ms Navalnaya travelled to “Polar Wolf” last Saturday following news that her son had died - but when she tried to pick up the body, she was told it was being withheld for investigations.
The Russian authorities have since said that they will not return his body for roughly two weeks while they continue investigating his death.
Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia, has accused the authorities of holding his body to wait for traces of “yet another Putin's Novichok” to leave his body — referring to the military nerve agent used to poison him years ago.
X says Yulia Navalnaya’s account was suspended by ‘mistake’
Social media site X has claimed it suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya after mistakenly flagging it as “violating our rules”.
“Our platform’s defense mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged
@yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules,” it wrote.
“We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defense.”
They did not clarify in what way they mistakenly believed Ms Navalnaya had broken the rules.
Protests, poisoning and prison: The timeline of Alexei Navalny’s life and his opposition to Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny, a thorn in the side of the Kremlin and Russia’s most prominent political dissident, has died in prison at the age of 47.
Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, had been sentenced to 19 years in a penal colony around 40 miles of the Arctic Circle in charges widely thought to be politically motivated.
The 47-year-old felt unwell after a walk at the jail and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, according to prison authorities.
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Poland’s Foreign Ministry has said it had summoned Russia’s ambassador over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
“The ministry called on Russian authorities to take responsibility for the death of Alexei Navalny and conduct a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of his death,” the ministry said in a statement.
Watch: Alexei Navalny’s mother makes direct plea to Vladimir Putin to release son’s body
Yulia Navalnaya’s X account restored
Yulia Navalnaya’s X account has been restored just minutes after it was suspended.
The wife of Alexei Navalny created an account on Monday, quickly amassing nearly 100,000 followers.
Russia opens a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny’s brother -Tass
Russia has initiated a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Tass state news agency reported on Tuesday.
TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny. who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.
In 2014, Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud in a case Kremlin critics said was trumped up and designed to pile pressure on his late brother.
X/Twitter bans Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya for breaking its rules
Alexei Navalny – the man who knew too much
For a decade and more, he and his team deployed a mix of tenacity and mockery to probe the Mafia-style financial links between those at the top of Russian politics, security and business, writes John Kampfner. Frozen out of state-controlled mainstream media, Navalny used every digital platform and every social media channel available to shine a light on Putin’s corrupt regime, surviving multiple poisonings and incarceration until he was finally – and inevitably – silenced by his greatest foe...
X, formerly Twitter, suspends Yulia Navalnaya’s account
X, formerly Twitter, has suspended the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow. It is unclear why the social media network has removed her profile.
Yulia Navalnaya joined the platform on Monday, where she vowed to carry on the work of her husband and hold Russian president Vladimir Putin to account.
Mrs Navalnaya accused Putin of killing her husband with novichock poison and said evidence would be provided over the next few days. The Kremlin denied any involvement in his death.
Alexei Navalny’s widow meets with European Council president in Brussels
