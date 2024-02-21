Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK and its allies are “considering all options” to hold Russia and Vladimir Putin to account after the death of Alexei Navalny.

He made the comments during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 21 February.

“[Navalny] died for a cause to which he dedicated his whole life - freedom,” Mr Sunak said, calling his decision to return to Russia “one of the most courageous acts of our time”.

Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to Navalny and shared his “disgust” over the 47-year-old’s death.