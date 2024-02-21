✕ Close Alexei Navalny’s mother demands Vladimir Putin returns her son’s body

Elon Musk’s X has restored Yulia Navalnaya’s account after “mistakenly suspending” the profile of the wife of Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, following his death in a Russian jail.

It came as Russia initiated a new criminal case against the Kremlin critic’s brother, Oleg Navalny, Tass reported. The state news agency did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened. He was previously convicted of fraud in a case critics said was designed to pile pressure on his brother.

Meanwhile, Navalny’s 69-year-old mother Lyudmila Navalnaya issued an appeal directly to Vladimir Putin from outside the Arctic penal colony where her son died.

“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way,” she said, after authorities said his body would not be released for a fortnight.

Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia, has accused the authorities of holding his body to wait for traces of “yet another Putin's Novichok” to leave his body — referring to the military nerve agent used to poison him years ago.