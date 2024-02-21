Britain sanctions leaders of ‘Polar Wolf’ prison camp where Alexei Navalny died

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain has sanctioned the leaders of the “Polar Wolf” prison camp in Russia where opposition leader Alexei Navalny died.

Days after Mr Navalny’s death, the UK imposed travel bans and asset freezes on six individuals heading up the notoriously brutal FKU IK-3 prison camp.

Britain is the first country to impose measures in response to the politician’s death, which has been widely blamed on the Kremlin by western countries.

Foreign secretary David Cameron said the Russian authorities “saw Navalny as a threat and tried repeatedly to silence him”.

“FSB operatives poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No-one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system,” Lord Cameron added.

The former prime minister said those being sanctioned are “the most senior prison officials” responsible for his custody in IK-3.

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion - we will hold them accountable,” he said.

Those being sanctioned are the prison’s head, Colonel Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, as well as deputies Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov, Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin, Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov and Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov.

Rishi Sunak said the UK and its allies were considering all options to respond to the death of Alexei Navalny.

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “The whole House will join me in sending our deepest condolences to the family of Alexei Navalny. He died for a cause to which he dedicated his whole life, freedom.

“And to return home knowing that (Vladimir) Putin had already tried to have him killed was one of the most courageous acts of our time.

“Together with our allies we are considering all options to hold Russia and Putin to account and this morning we sanctioned those running the prison where Alexei Navalny’s body still lies.”

Britain has also called for Mr Navalny’s body to be released to his family and for a “full and transparent” investigation into his killing.

The IK-3 penal colony, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny served his jail term and where he died (REUTERS)

The so-called “Polar Wolf” prison camp is beyond the Arctic circle and inmates are reportedly subjected to harsh punishments such as being doused with water outdoors in the winter.

The UK government said Mr Navalny was kept in solitary confinement for up to two weeks at a time while his condition had deteriorated in his three years in prison.

They also said that Mr Navalny had suffered from being denied medical treatment, as well as having to walk in –32C weather while being held in the prison.

Following Mr Navalny’s death on Friday, the FCDO summoned a representative of the Russian Government to make clear that Alexei Navalny’s death must be investigated fully and transparently, and those in the Russian regime responsible held to account.

Following news that Mr Navalny’s family is being denied access to his body, the UK is also calling for the Russian authorities to release his body to them immediately.

Lord Cameron will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brazil on Wednesday, where he will reportedly use the opportunity to call out Russia’s aggression and its global impact directly to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.