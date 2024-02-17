David Cameron vows there ‘should be consequences’ for Putin after Navalny death

Foreign secretary David Cameron has said there should be ‘consequences’ for Russia for the death of Alexei Navalny, despite no official cause being released.

Cameron appeared at Munich’s Security Conference, where he claimed the mysterious death revealed ‘so much about the true nature of Putin’s ghastly regime’.

“There should be consequences when appalling human rights outrages like this take place”, he said.

“I’m clear we’ll be taking action and I’d urge others to do the same.”

Protests have erupted across Russia and the rest of the world in response to Navalny’s death.