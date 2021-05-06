Today voters across the UK will head to the polls for a series of local elections.

Around 48 million people have registered to vote, with local council contests taking place in England and elections to the devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales.

London, Manchester, Liverpool and Tees Valley are among several cities and regions that will choose a new mayor. There is also a by-election in Hartlepool, where voters there will elect a new Westminster MP.

People must register to vote before they can choose their preferred candidate in any of those elections. The deadline to register for the 6 May elections has now passed, although people can still sign up for future elections now if they wish (see below).

Am I registered to vote?

You can check whether you are registered to vote by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office. This can be done via the following link.

Where is my nearest polling station?

You can find out where your nearest polling station is by checking with your local council or by entering your postcode here.

What if I'm not registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the 6 May elections has now passed.

But people who want to vote in future elections can do so if:

They are a British citizen

An Irish or EU citizen living in the UK

A Commonwealth citizen who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

A citizen of another country living in Scotland or Wales who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

Those wishing to join the electoral register and vote in future elections can do so by following this link.

The process usually takes around five minutes and you'll be asked for your National Insurance number, although you can still register if you don't have it.