Andrew Bridgen has formally begun a libel action against Matt Hancock following a row over a tweet.

After Mr Bridgen tweeted that the Covid-19 vaccination programme was “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”, the former health secretary described his comments as “disgusting and dangerous antisemitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories”.

At an event in Westminster on Wednesday, held to announce Mr Bridgen’s defection to the Reclaim Party, the North West Leicestershire MP said he has submitted a defamation claim against Mr Hancock to the High Court.

He said: “The basis of my claim is that Mr Hancock’s accusation of antisemitism against me is a false slur to deliberately try and shut down valid concerns raised by me on behalf of my constituents and thousands of others around the world about the safety and efficacy of the experimental Covid-19 injections.

“This issue is of international importance because every elected representative should be allowed to challenge government policy without being shut down by malicious slurs.”

Mr Bridgen said he will be launching a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the legal action, which has so far been supported by Reclaim The Media, an offshoot of the Reclaim Party, to which he defected after being kicked out of the Tory party over the tweet last month.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “Matt will defend this absurd action, which is a pathetic publicity stunt.

“The claim has no credible basis and, when Matt wins the case, he will also seek to recover all costs.

“Vaccines save lives, and Matt will always defend science and progress against unfounded conspiracy theories that put people’s health at risk.”

It comes after constituents represented by Mr Bridgen claim he has gone “off the rails” after declaring his move to Reclaim.

Reacting to the news, shoppers in Coalville, a town in Mr Bridgen‘s constituency, said they will not vote for him again.

John Bond, from nearby Whitwick, said Mr Bridgen‘s comments on Covid vaccines were “dangerous” and “we should be more woke”, despite voting for him before.

He said: “I have spoken to people who took it (Mr Bridgen‘s vaccine comments) at face value and why would they not? The guy represents us in Parliament and people are going to think that he has got something to say.

“I’ve voted for the guy more than once but I’m extremely disappointed in him. He seems to be hell-bent on destroying his own career and reputation and doing us damage.

“I am looking at party lines for a start. I definitely won’t be voting for him. And Reclaim, what do they do? Do they like recycling? I don’t know what they are.”

Ken Parker, who lives just outside Coalville with his wife Francis, said: “I have voted for him in the past, yes, because he did a lot of local work.

“But he’s off the rails, unfortunately for him.

“I think it’s a general build-up. He has lost it, hasn’t he?”

Mr Bridgen will sit on the opposition benches after joining the Reclaim Party and said he is more confident he will keep his seat at the next general election “than the vast majority of sitting Conservative MPs”.

According to its website, the Reclaim Party, formed by actor Laurence Fox, challenges “woke orthodoxy” and rails against the notions of white privilege and systemic racism.

It said it promotes “freedom of speech”, which it views as being “under grave peril”, with Mr Fox previously criticising the “climate hoax” and “Covid scam”.