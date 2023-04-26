Tory MP who compared Covid vaccines to the Holocaust expelled by party

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservatives have expelled MP Andrew Bridgen from the party after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and was found to have breached lobbying rules.

He was already sitting as an independent MP after being stripped of the party whip.

Rishi Sunak denounced his comments as “completely unacceptable” after Mr Bridgen claimed that the jabs were “causing serious harms” and said he had been told the programme was “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

The Independent subsequently revealed that Mr Bridgen had been bombarding members of the cabinet with anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

"He has 28 days from this date to appeal."

Mr Bridgen vowed to stand again at the next general election as he hit out at “corruption, collusion and cover-ups”

In a statement, he said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

A string of senior Tories and rising stars have said they will stand down at the election amid a polling slump, including ex-chancellor Sajid Javid and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee.

There are now more than 30 Tory MPs who have announced that they won’t be standing, with 12 Labour MPs also stepping down next year.