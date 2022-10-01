Commons sleaze watchdog faces ‘outrageous’ claim she is letting off MPs to get peerage
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen admits the rumour is unsubstantiated and likely to offend
A Tory MP has come under fire over an extraordinary claim that the Commons sleaze watchdog is seeking a peerage in return for letting corrupt MPs off the hook.
Conservative Andrew Bridgen challenged Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone over the matter in an email.
The Leicestershire North West MP told Ms Stone two weeks ago he was “distressed” to have heard there were “advanced plans” to ennoble her for reaching “the right outcomes” in political corruption inquiries.
