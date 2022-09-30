I read, “Liz Truss has lost faith of markets and public, says Labour” (The Independent, 30 September). The world watched in horror while the pound sterling was flushed down the toilet by PM Liz Truss’s economic suicide policy, enforced by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. It went unchallenged and spooked the financial markets and her own MPs, making our currency the lowest in half a century.

She has put the economy in danger by gambling the public’s money through her reckless action. The taxpayer and future generations will be paying for her mistake. It has caused higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher mortgages, higher borrowing, and raised the price of imports. The Bank of England had to intervene to stop pension funds from collapsing. Homeowners will become homeless as properties are repossessed, benefit payments will fall and poverty will rise. The public spending cutbacks puts the NHS in danger of collapsing.

How was this supposed to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills? The widely criticized economic policy was solely to benefit the rich and has turned the UK into a tax haven for the wealthy – but the PM refuses to admit failure and reverse her mistake.