When it comes to sentencing rioters, who are we to judge?

Most agree that those involved in the recent rioting deserve to be punished for what they did. However, the impression has been given that the government was acting tough in relation to the length of the sentences given to those found guilty.

In your article about the Just Stop Oil protesters (“Climate protesters should not get longer prison sentences than rapists and far right, says Greens co-leader”, Saturday 7 September), there is the suggestion that the government is being heavy handed in the length of sentences being handed out.

Am I naive in thinking that sentencing is solely a matter for judges?

G Forward

Stirling

Let them eat vegan cakes

What is the National Trust for? If it is the conservation of our historical buildings and landscapes, then its proposal to impose vegan food upon visitors – which often makes for especially unpleasant cakes, pastries, and the like – will further alienate me, for one (“National Trust members to vote on making half of all cafe food vegan”, Saturday 7 September).

Michael Mann

Shrewsbury

A cold comfort

In an attempt to inject some hard facts into the debate about the impact of the removal of winter fuel allowance for all but the “poorest” pensioners, I looked at my own situation (“Rachel Reeves’s winter fuel payment cut will put pensioners in hospital, Labour MPs fear”, Saturday 7 September).

I have just signed up for a fixed dual-fuel tariff for the next 12 months, which is lower than my current deal. If I maintain current usage, I will pay £305 per annum less for the energy I use, which will be offset by an increase of £25 in standing charges.

So I, for one, am expecting little change.

Jeffrey Seagrave

Address supplied

A chill descends

Talk about members of parliament preparing to debate about whether or not some pensioners should receive the winter fuel benefit seems to me to be moot (“Shouts of ‘shame’ in the Commons as Starmer defends winter fuel payment cut”, Thursday 5 September). Some pensioners who are not on benefits have already received letters informing them they will not be receiving the winter fuel payment this year.

J Hyatt

Address supplied

Can Boris Johnson sink any lower?

Boris Johnson goes from bad to worse. First, he suggested that Germany is planning to implement the UK’s dumped Rwanda scheme (“Germany considering Rwanda deportation scheme using UK facilities”, Saturday 7 September).

By then saying that if Sir Keir Starmer doesn’t reinstate his Rwanda scheme, all migrant deaths in the Channel will be the prime minister’s fault proves how unfit for public office Johnson is.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

Vote Klingon

Regarding Sean O’Grady’s article on proposed Lords reforms (“How exactly is Labour planning to reform the House of Lords?”, Saturday 7 September), I must admit to mis-reading his suggestion about turning the House of Lords into a House of Regions as “a House of Religions”.

While I agree there is huge merit in a House of Religions, it did leave me wondering how many Klingon representatives we would require, and who would fill those posts.

David Curran

Feltham

You shall not arise…

Ian McKellen seems to be in some turmoil about his knighthood (“Actor would have rejected knighthood if he was ‘man of adamant principle’”, Saturday 7 September). Just return it!

Anthony Ingleton

Sheffield