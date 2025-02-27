Starmer urged to challenge Trump on ‘US pressure’ over Andrew Tate travel ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer is facing calls to raise reports Donald Trump’s administration pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions that allowed Andrew Tate to leave the country where he is facing trafficking charges.

Alicia Kearns, the former chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, said the prime minister had to make clear to Mr Trump that the Tate brothers “have charges to face in Romania and UK”, when he meets the US President in the White House.

The controversial social media influencer, 38, and his brother Tristan, 36, are facing a string of criminal charges in Romania including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women. Both deny all the charges.

Andrew Tate flew out of Romania on Thursday morning (Andreea Alexandru/AP) ( AP )

But in a shock move on Thursday, both men set off on a flight to the US from Bucharest after a travel ban was unexpectedly lifted.

Ms Kearns wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It is wrong for the US to in any way pressure Romania, who at this time will be anxious about what any Ukraine “deal” means for their security, to release Tate. Tate was not arbitrarily detained…. we have an extradition treaty with the US. Starmer must make clear to Trump today that the Tate brothers have charges to face in Romania and UK.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the brothers said six cars and five properties previously seized by authorities had been returned to them, although some assets remain under "precautionary seizure".

Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors had approved a "request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania".

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK said news he had left Romania had left them "retraumatised".

In a joint statement, they said: "We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given in to pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

"We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK."

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.