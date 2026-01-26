Andy Burnham latest: Labour rebels accuse Starmer of ‘stitch-up’ after mayor’s Westminster return blocked
Manchester mayor also voices criticism about ‘way party is being run’ and hits back at those supporting blocking of path back to Westminster
Labour rebels have accused Sir Keir Starmer and his allies of a “stitch-up” after Andy Burnham was blocked from running as an MP in the upcoming Gorton and Denoton by-election.
A letter circulated among backbenchers called for the National Executive Committee to “reevaluate” their decision, and said that losing the seat in a contest with Reform UK would be “unimaginable”.
The (NEC), which is chaired by home secretary Shabana Mahmood and also includes Sir Keir among its members, rebuffed Mr Burnham’s application to become Labour’s candidate, with the vote being 8-1 against the mayor of Greater Manchester.
In a series of social media posts on Sunday afternoon, Mr Burnham said: “I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us.”
He also voiced criticism about “the way the Labour Party is being run these days” and hit back at those expressing support for the decision.
The decision has provoked backlash from MPs supportive of Mr Burnham, who warned “deep-seated factionalism” was going to “destroy the Labour Party”, while some sections of the party claimed the move was a “stitch-up”.
Meanwhile, allies of Sir Keir were worried that allowing Mr Burnham a path back to Westminster might pose a threat to his leadership.
Analysis: Why has Labour blocked Andy Burnham from standing as an MP?
Why has Labour blocked Andy Burnham from standing as an MP?
Cabinet minister admits that NEC decision may have leaked to the media
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
A Cabinet minister has admitted that the decision of the NEC may have been leaked to the media before Andy Burnham was informed.
It comes after Burnham claimed that "the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was", arguing that this "tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days."
He added: "You would think that over 30 years of service would count for something but sadly not."
On Sunday, Labour sources hit back saying that his allegations were "categorically untrue" and said they had attempted to call and email him.
But asked about it on Monday, Cabinet minister Douglas Alexander told Sky News: "My understanding, and it's only my understanding, is that the general secretary tried to call Andy immediately after the meeting, but... it wouldn't be the first time that what was supposed to be a confidential meeting about internal matters in the Labour party with a large number of people in the room leaked out. So if that happened, that's wrong.
"I would have hoped that Andy would have been done the courtesy of hearing first and directly. But as I say, having been in plenty of Labour Party meetings where information is leaked out, perhaps that's what happened."
The climbdown came after sources close to Mr Burnham said The Guardian posted the NEC's decision on social media at 11.56am, but he wasn't called by the party until 12.12pm and then emailed at 12.20pm.
Allowing Burnham to stand would not be 'risk-free', Cabinet minister says
Allowing Andy Burnham to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election would not have been a "risk-free choice", a Cabinet minister has argued.
Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander told Times Radio that if the NEC had allowed Mr Burnham to stand, there would have been “the equivalent of 20 by-elections diverting time, energy and money to a Manchester mayoral contest” which Labour might lose.
He said: “We would certainly have fought that contest hard, but there would have been some degree of risk – Reform are outspending us about 10-to-one at the moment and in the biggest and most unnecessary electoral contest in England, you can never take anything for granted.
“That doesn’t strike me as a risk-free choice.”
Decision was about 'focus than factionalism', cabinet minister says
The decision to block Andy Burnham from seeking a return to Westminster was more about “focus than factionalism”, with Labour seeking to avoid the distraction of a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester, a Cabinet minister said.
Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander acknowledged Sir Keir Starmer’s role in the decision to block his potential leadership rival, telling Times Radio: “This was a decision, of course, that the Prime Minister was involved in, but was actually a decision taken by a subcommittee of Labour’s national executive committee (NEC).”
He said: “The judgment was more about focus than factionalism.”
Mr Alexander continued: “Whatever choice the national executive committee made yesterday, it was likely that there would be criticism and there would be commentary in the papers today. There were, if you like, ditches on both sides of the road.”
If the NEC had allowed Mr Burnham to stand, there would have been “the equivalent of 20 by-elections diverting time, energy and money to a Manchester mayoral contest” which Labour might lose.
“We would certainly have fought that contest hard, but there would have been some degree of risk – Reform are outspending us about 10-to-one at the moment and in the biggest and most unnecessary electoral contest in England, you can never take anything for granted.
“That doesn’t strike me as a risk-free choice.”
Furious Labour MPs call Burnham blocking a 'stitch-up'
Labour MPs are said to be in open revolt against Sir Keir Starmer and his allies after what they believe to be a “stitch-up” in blocking Andy Burnham from returning to Westminster.
Backbenchers are said to have described the move as “completely outrageous” and “incredibly disappointing”, with The Telegraph reporting that Angela Rayner is among those who disagreed with the decision.
A letter is circulating among MPs that claims the decision amounted to “a remote stitch-up from a small group of people at the very top in London”.
It reportedly warns that losing the by-election would be “unimaginable... blocking [Mr Burnham] from even making his case to local members risks sending a message that the party does not respect devolution”.
They are calling on the National Executive Committee to re-evaulate their decision, with one Starmer ally stating: “No. It’s done.”
'I'm not sure losing a by-election does us any good', Burnham says
Andy Burnham has given a blunt response to Sir Keir Starmer’s biographer, who wrote on social media that the notion of him returning to Westminster would add to recent “psychodrama” and would not be in Labour’s best interests.
Tom Baldwin wrote: “Ive always liked @AndyBurnhamGM but the prospect of him returning to Westminster has already added to inward-looking psychodrama that does no one any good. And an unnecessary by-election for Mayor of Manchester might well have resulted in long term damage to his reputation too.”
In response, the Greater Manchester mayor said: “I’m not sure losing a by-election does us any good either, Tom.”
Why Starmer wants to make Brexit the key issue at the next election
Sir Keir Starmer is planning to make Brexit the key dividing line at the next general election as the government attempts to claw back voters lost to Reform UK, The Independent understands.
After the prime minister vowed to “reset” relations and bring the UK into closer alignment with the EU, following years of strained relations under the Tories, Labour believes it is the only political party with a position on Brexit that reflects the views of the general public.
Ten years on from the referendum, polling generally shows that a majority of voters think that Brexit is not currently working and want closer ties with the bloc. However, a majority seem to think that rejoining should not be a priority for the government.
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Inside Starmer’s plan to fight next general election on Brexit divide
Burnham 'concerned' about impact decision to bar him will have on Labour Party
Andy Burnham has said he is “concerned” about the impact of the Labour Party’s decision to bar him from the Gorton and Denton by-election.
In a statement on social media hours after the move, Mr Burnham said: “I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us.”
Editorial: Starmer must deliver on Labour’s manifesto pledges to stop party being ripped apart by decision on Burnham
The decision to bar the mayor of Greater Manchester and former MP Andy Burnham from standing for the now vacant parliamentary seat of Gorton and Denton raises a host of questions, both about Sir Keir Starmer himself, as party leader and prime minister, and about the governance of the Labour Party.
In his 18 months as prime minister, Sir Keir has often appeared a weak and indecisive leader, with policy U-turns and prevarications under pressure more in evidence than any determined pursuit of the objectives set out in the manifesto on which he led Labour to its landslide election victory.
There is, however, another side to that picture. Where party and government discipline is concerned, and – it might be added – his own survival as leader, he has shown a determination little short of ruthlessness. This was fully on display in the way he ejected Jeremy Corbyn from the party and his attempt to do the same to Diane Abbott. He was both unhesitant and unrepentant in removing the whip from MPs who rebelled against proposed government welfare reforms (only to yield on the policy issues later), and he demonstrated a similar resolution in effectively sacking both his deputy, Angela Rayner, and his hand-picked ambassador in Washington, Peter Mandelson, when their missteps threatened to harm his own position.
Read more here:
Starmer must focus on Labour’s message to stop his party being ripped apart
Labour MP warns of 'a lot of bloodletting' after Burnham blocked
A Labour MP has warned that “there'll be a lot of bloodletting” following the move to block Andy Burnham from standing in the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton.
Karl Denton issued the warning to Metro, while he also told LBC that the NEC’s decision was a “mistake”.
