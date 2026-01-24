Labour at war over Andy Burnham as deadline for Commons comeback bid looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is facing a civil war over the future of Andy Burnham as the deadline for Keir Starmer’s potential leadership rival to make a Commons comeback bid nears.

Speculation has been growing this week that the Mayor of Greater Manchester is seeking a return to Westminster after suspended Labour MP, Andrew Gwynne, stood down from his Gorton and Denton seat, leaving the door open for Mr Burnham to stand in the upcoming by-election.

There have long been fears that any return would see Mr Burnham challenge Sir Keir for the top job, as Labour’s popularity wanes and the party lags behind Reform in the polls.

But MPs have told The Independent the prime minister could face a leadership vote even if he blocks Mr Burnham from standing. And in a major intervention on Saturday, deputy Labour Party leader, Lucy Powell, has said the question of whether the Mayor of Greater Manchester should be allowed to stand "should be up to Andy and the local members".

As a Labour mayor, Mr Burnham has until 5pm on Saturday to apply to the party’s powerful ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), whose membership includes many Starmer loyalists, for permission to stand.

Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s former deputy prime minister, is among those said to be supportive of allowing Mr Burnham the chance to stand and will reportedly back him at Labour’s northwest regional conference on Saturday.

Sir Keir’s supporters have already warned the party not to use the NEC to block Mr Burnham, saying it would be "outrageous" and show that “nasty factionalism” was more important than beating Nigel Farage’s Reform in the seat.

One Labour MP told The Independent: “If Keir Starmer and (his chief of staff) Morgan McSweeney push ahead with a stitch-up which blocks the Mayor of Greater Manchester from being the candidate… it will damage the party hugely in the north and across the country and will cause a huge backlash in the PLP [Parlimentary Labour Party], amongst party members and trade unions and voters, including in Gorton and Denton.

“If Keir Starmer tries to stitch up Burnham and succeeds, it will seal Keir Starmer’s fate. If Keir Starmer tries but fails, the outcome will be the same. Starmer should pull back from this madness and instruct those around him to do the same.”

But even MPs highly critical of Sir Keir are angry that Mr Burnham, long seen as a potential rival to the prime minister, is considering standing.

One Labour MP told The Independent: “He just likes being the centre of attention. It's craven and the worst kind of politics. If he backs out again, everyone just needs to ignore him when he comments on anything nationally. He could have no doubt got elected in 2024 but chose not to.”

In September, after another round of speculation he would try to return to Parliament to challenge Sir Keir, Mr Burnham hit out at those demanding he make “simplistic statements of loyalty” to the PM, warning they were underestimating “the peril” facing Labour.

On Saturday, Labour MP Richard Burgon tweeted his support for Mr Burnham: “Everyone knows Andy Burnham would have the best chance of beating Reform in Gorton and Denton. Fixing the selection to keep him off the ballot would be an affront to party democracy – and a sign nasty factionalism is a higher priority than reversing the rise of Farage and Reform.”

Ms Powell, a Manchester MP, told the Fabian Society’s annual conference that she wanted to see “the very best candidate, the person who can most help Labour win in that by-election” selected as the candidate.

Asked whether that meant Labour’s national executive committee should allow Mr Burnham to stand, she said: “He has got to make up his own mind what he wants to do and he has got until five o’clock today. Andy Burnham is incredibly popular in my part of the world. He is an incredibly popular politician because he is really changing our city for the better.”

She added: “I think we should all come together and really celebrate where Labour is doing some great work. “So, it should be up to Andy and the local members who will select their candidate, and our members are very discerning.”

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan also said Mr Burnham should be allowed to stand.

He told the Fabian Society conference: “I think if Andy Burnham wants to be a member of Parliament, Andy Burnham should be allowed to be a member of Parliament.

“I’m a firm believer in the best team having all the talent playing for them, and if Andy wants to return to Parliament, I will try and make some time between now and the by-election to knock on some doors for him, or whoever the candidate is.”