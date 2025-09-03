Starmer defends Rayner over stamp duty controversy as Badenoch calls for her to go - UK Politics live
The Prime Minister said he was ‘proud’ to be sat next to Angela Rayner
Sir Keir Starmer has defended Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner amid calls for her to be sacked following her admission she did not pay the correct stamp duty on her flat.
In the first PMQs since summer recess, the Prime Minister said he was “proud” to sit alongside Ms Rayner, saying he welcomed her referral to the ethics advisor and praising her pledge to build 1.5 million new homes.
He faced just one question from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on Ms Rayner’s conduct before she moved on to quiz him on the economy.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed a late Budget date of November 26 amid concerns over soaring borrowing costs. In the announcement she admitted the economy “isn’t working well enough”.
Reeves has opted for the latest date possible for an autumn Budget this year as she attempts to buy time before making decisions on tax.
The Prime Minister also hit out at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has travelled to the US today to speak in Congress. Responding to a question about the Online Safety Act, which Mr Farage has publicly opposed, the prime minister said accused Mr Farage of flying to America to “badmouth and talk down our country”.
WATCH: Starmer warns Davey 'not an act of leadership' to pass up Trump state visit invitation
The Prime Minister hit back at Lib Dem leader Ed Davey when asked if he would press Trump over Gaza during PMQs.
Starmer acknowledged the situation in Gaza as “horrifying”, but turned the question back on Mr Davey to ask why he had declined his invitation to Trump’s state visit.
PM dodges questions on ID cards
Earlier on Wednesday, headlines were focused on the news the government are considering compulsory digital IDs to crack down on illegal working.
It was an issue that could have been raised at today’s PMQs - but with questions surrounding Angela Rayner and the Budget taking centre stage, the issue was passed over.
Our chief political commentator John Rentoul says ultimately the policy would be an expensive and ineffective solution. You can read his full piece below.
ID cards are intrusive and expensive – and will do nothing to stop the small boats
Met chief says officers should not have to ‘police toxic culture wars’
Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has backed officers as the force faces criticism over the arrest of comedian Graham Linehan, but has said they should not be responsible for “policing toxic culture wars debates”.
Mr Linehan’s arrest was one of the key talking points at PMQs today after the anti-trans comedian was detained over alleged hate speech online.
Answering a question on the arrest, the PM said “we must ensure the police focus on the most serious issues”.
Officers shouldn’t ‘police toxic culture wars’ says Met chief after Linehan arrest
WATCH: Starmer blasts 'disgraceful' Farage as PM claims Reform leader lobbying with Trump on 'harmful' UK tariffs
The Prime Minister took the opportunity to slam Nigel Farage’s absence from the Commons during PMQs today.
When asked about the Reform leader’s opposition to the Online Safety Bill, Starmer pointed out Farage was not present and instead had flown to the US to speak in Congress, accusing him of being “unpatriotic”.
Kemi Badenoch quizzes Starmer on economy
Kemi Badenoch used her platform at PMQs this afternoon to quiz the Prime Minister on the economy.
She claimed Chancellor Rachel Reeves has “maxed out the country’s credit card” and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “dragging the country down”.
“He cannot say why borrowing is higher under him. I will tell him why it is higher – it is because the Chancellor changed the fiscal rules so she could borrow record amounts,” she said.
“She maxed out the country’s credit card, and that has pushed up borrowing costs. These are their bad choices.”
Responding, Sir Keir said: “She comes straight back to talk the country down at every opportunity. She doesn’t welcome the highest growth in the G7. What about the 380,000 jobs we’ve created? She could have welcomed that.”
Mrs Badenoch replied: “He is dragging down the country, he is dragging it down. How can he stand there and say that he’s creating jobs? Unemployment has gone up every single month under this Labour Government.
“And if he doesn’t know why borrowing costs are going up, another reason is that markets can see he is too weak to control spending.”
Sir Keir then referenced a quote from Mrs Badenoch in the Sunday Times, saying she “inherited a giant mess and I’m cleaning it”, and said: “I know exactly how she feels.”
PMQs has now ended
PMQs has now ended and MPs are leaving the chamber.
Starmer says Union Jack 'belongs to all of us'
Sir Keir Starmer has now taken the final question over flags and national banners.
When asked if he would take steps to ensure flags are flown “on every government and public building,” he said the flag “belongs to all of us”.
“I was the Labour leader that out the Union Jack on the membership card,” he said. “It belongs to all of us. We should be proud of it and value it.”
Last minute free speech challenge for Starmer
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox
Overnight with the arrest of anti-trans comedian Graham Linehan over alleged hate speech made it a fair bet that free speech would be a prime topic in PMQs today.But with questions whirling around Angela Rayner and problems with the economy Sir Keir Starmer appears to have dodged the bullet.
It eventually cropped up at the end of PMQs with a question from Tory Windsor MP Jack Rankin where he was challenged to support free speech.The issue may get more airing with Nigel Farage in Washington DC today when he appears before a Congressional committee.Sir Keir did manage to get in a jibe about “the member of Clacton going to Washington to bad mouth this country.”
PM responds to questions over Graham Linehan's arrest
Facing questions about the recent arrest of Graham Linehan, the Prime Minister said “we must ensure the police focus on the most serious issues”.
“We have a long history of free speech in this country - I am very proud of that and will always defend it,” he added.
Starmer accuses Polanski of making 'very strange comments' about women
Sir Keir Starmer has accused new Green Party leader Zack Polanski of making “very strange comments” about women as he defended his party’s place as the party of progress.
“There is only one party delivering fairly and tackling the climate crisis, and that is Labour,” he added.
His comments come after reports Polanski claimed he could help women increase the size of their breasts using his mind while working as a hypnotherapist.
