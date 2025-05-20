Rayner ‘suggested tax raid on savers’ to Reeves ahead of spring statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner sent a memo to Rachel Reeves suggesting an increase in taxes for savers, reports have claimed.

The deputy prime minister was said to have suggested reinstating the pensions lifetime allowance and changing dividend taxes to raise revenue ahead of the spring statement, The Telegraph reported.

The lifetime pensions allowance limited how much savers could put in their pension pot before incurring a higher tax charge and was abolished under the Tories.

The deputy prime minister reportedly sent the suggestions in a memo titled “alternative proposals for raising revenue”, which estimated the changes could raise £3 billion to £4 billion a year.

The chancellor has been adamant she will not turn to tax rises as part of the government’s efforts to fund its policies. But there have been reports that Ms Rayner has been pushing back against spending cuts behind the scenes.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner sent a memo to Rachel Reeves suggesting an increase on taxes for savers, reports have claimed ( Getty Images )

Ending the inheritance tax relief on shares for the Alternative Investment Market, raising the bank surcharge to 5 per cent, and freezing the additional rate income tax threshold above £125,140 so more people would be dragged into a higher band were also among the proposals.

She also was said to have floated closing the commercial property stamp duty loophole and increasing the annual tax on enveloped dwellings, as well as raising rates on dividend taxes to bring them closer to income tax and removing the tax-free dividend allowance.

A government source said it is normal practice for Cabinet colleagues to have such discussions, and they should not be read as an endorsement of any particular idea or proposal.

A government spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on leaks.”