Angela Rayner says she wants to see Diane Abbott’s suspension lifted

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said she would personally like to see Diane Abbott back in the party.

Ms Rayner also condemned as “absolutely chilling” alleged comments by a top Tory donor that she made him “want to hate all Black women” and that she should be “shot”.

Ms Rayner said: “Personally I would like to see Diane back, but the Labour party has to follow its procedures… so it does not matter what I think.”

Ms Abbott was suspended from Labour last year after she suggested Jewish people are not subjected to the same racism as some other minorities.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, apologised “unreservedly”.

Earlier, Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine that Ms Abbott needs "an arm around her" but the issue of restoring the whip was "completely different" and "subject to an ongoing investigation".

Sir Keir would not be drawn on whether or not Ms Abbott, who currently sits as an independent, could expect to become a Labour MP again, saying the investigation into her conduct was "not resolved".

The Labour leader said the longest-serving black MP was a "trailblazer" and called the language allegedly used by Frank Hester "abhorrent".

But he said the issue of allowing the Hackney MP back into the party was an "entirely different issue".

He added: "That was about allegations of antisemitism in relation to a letter… which is subject to an ongoing investigation, which is separate from me. That’s not something which I conduct.”

The comments come 14 hours after Ms Abbott hit out at the Conservatives and Labour, accusing both parties of “shocking” racism in the Tory donor scandal.

Rishi Sunak has refused to hand back a £10m donation from Mr Hester, a wealthy businessman.

More follows ...