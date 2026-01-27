Angela Rayner declares ‘I’m not dead yet’ as supporters plot Starmer’s downfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has reportedly told supporters she is “not dead yet” as allies of the former deputy prime minister claim she would have the support of 80 Labour MPs necessary to back a leadership bid.

She also said Labour’s current leadership “should do better” as she hinted at a planned return to government in private remarks at a fundraising dinner, according to The Times.

Her comments emerged just days after another rival to Sir Keir Starmer had his path back to Parliament blocked by the prime minister, who voted to bar Andy Burnham from standing in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner urged the Government to stick to Labour’s manifesto promise to tackle ‘unregulated and unaffordable ground rent charges’ (PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Rayner resigned last year after she admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty on the purchase of her £800,000 seaside flat.

But allies have told The Independent she would have the numbers for a leadership challenge against Sir Keir.

One Labour MP said: “Now Andy (Burnham) cannot get into parliament Angela has become the obvious choice." They added: “It can’t be (health secretary Wes) Streeting he’s too rightwing.”

Another said: “Angela can get the 81 MPs needed I’m sure. It depends if she wants it.”

They added: “I think the by-election brings things forward. Angela should go for it if Labour come third. What’s the point of waiting until 7 May?

“There’s no doubt Wes’s people are planning the same thing. It’s becoming a who will be first to jump and when rather than if now.”

open image in gallery Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has been blocked by Labour from standing in a Westminster by-election (PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Rayner was also reported to have warned of the “dangerous” threat posed by Reform UK and vowed: “I ain’t giving those keys to No 10 to Nigel Farage.” Labour is expected to suffer a series of disastrous election results in May, which wiill raise further questions about Sir Keir’s future.

Speaking to activists in central London at the event last week, Ms Rayner reportedly thanked them for their loyalty since her 2015 election as the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne.

She said: “You’ll remember when I was a young whippersnapper. I’ve come through the ranks and had the honour and the privilege to get us into government and become your deputy prime minister. And I’m still fighting. I’m not dead yet.”

Her allies have predicted she would secure more than £1 million from donors if she stood for the leadership and said she was wooing them with dinners at her flat in Hove, according to The Times.

Ms Rayner is carrying out a number of speaking engagements at events organised by Labour MPs. She will also speak at a reception next month hosted by Mainstream, a new Labour group co-launched by Mr Burnham.

A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “Angela is indeed alive and well, but won’t be indulging ill-informed gossip or idle speculation.”