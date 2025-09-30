Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has called for Angela Rayner to return to government just weeks after she resigned for not paying enough tax.

To a huge cheer, the health secretary told the Labour party conference in Liverpool: “We need her back."

He also hit out at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, labelling him a “con artist” and a “snake oil salesman”.

His praise for Ms Rayner came as he unveiled £500 million investment for the first ever "fair pay agreement" for care workers.

He said: "There's someone else who's made a real difference too, who understands the struggle care workers face, because she was one. She brought that experience to the cabinet table as the care worker who became our country's deputy prime minister. Angela Rayner, this achievement is yours. Thank you.

"And we want her back as well."

As delegates stood to applaud Ms Rayner, he added: "We'll definitely make sure she sees that. We need her back."

Ms Rayner resigned after she admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty on the purchase of her £800,000 seaside flat.

The then deputy prime minister insisted she made a mistake based on the advice she received at the time.

But she quit her job as housing secretary and deputy prime minister, as well as her role as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Last year Ms Rayner said she would “fight every single day” for carers in England to receive the real living wage as she recalled her own experience as a care worker.

She said she remembered the feeling of people looking down on her during her time working in social care, which she described as a “special job”.

Recalling her time as a care worker for Stockport Council, Ms Rayner said: “I worked day and night on the frontline of our public services. It was tough work, but I loved the people I worked with and the people I cared for. It’s a special job.”

In his speech, Mr Streeting also attacked Mr Farage as a “con artist”.

’“We are in the fight of our lives not just for the NHS or this government, but everything we believe in,” he said.

Nowehere do these conversations come together more starkly than in the NHS, he added.

He accused the Reform UK leader of a vision of the NHS that would “ask for your credit card before your care”.

“That man is a con artist posing as the voice of the people … it’s not reform he is offering, it’s retreat.”

On Tuesday, he warned doctors that Reform UK could “do away with the NHS”, and told the public that they could not trust Farage with their health, after the ex-Ukip leader declined to take a side on whether paracetamol had links to autism.

Streeting also turned on Reform UK’s immigration policies, warning that they seek to remove health workers who had dedicated decades of service to the NHS.

In a defiant message, he said: “Farage says: go home. We say: you are home. I’ve got your back. We’ve got your back.”

This is a breaking story – more follows...