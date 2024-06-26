Arsenal FC distances itself from Jeremy Corbyn after ‘Gooners for Corbyn’ post

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal Football Club has been forced to distance itself from Jeremy Corbyn after the former Labour leader promoted a “Gooners for Corbyn” event on social media.

Alongside a picture of the club’s beloved mascot Gunnersaurus, Mr Corbyn urged supporters to canvas for him wearing Arsenal kits.

“Are you an Arsenal fan?”, he asked, “Join our Gooners 4 Corbyn canvass on Wednesday at 6PM.

“Meet in front of the Arsenal Gift Shop outside the Emirates Stadium. Wear your Arsenal shirt!”

But the club told The Independent that it does not back Mr Corbyn, who is standing against the Labour Party as an independent candidate in Islington North.

A club source said: “To be clear, the club does not endorse any candidate locally or nationally.”

Mr Corbyn was suspended as a Labour MP in 2020 over his response to a damning report on antisemitism under his leadership.

Mr Corbyn posed alongside Gunnersaurus for the photo ( Gunnersaurus )

He was then kicked out of the party altogether in May after announcing he would stand as an independent candidate for the general election on 4 July.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said: “This is a grassroots canvas event for Arsenal fans who want to support Jeremy Corbyn as the independent candidate in Islington North.”

The spokesman highlighted Mr Corbyn’s long-standing support for greater fan involvement in and ownership of football clubs.

Mr Corbyn is one of a slew of high profile political Arsenal fans alongside home secretary James Cleverly, former home secretary Priti Patel and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer has praised Mikel Arteta and even compared himself to the highly regarded Arsenal manager ( AFTV )

Sir Keir regularly attends Arsenal games and this month confirmed he has renewed his season ticket with the club ahead of a potential move into Downing Street after the election.

He has previously compared himself to manager Mikel Arteta, saying his party “lost its way” under Mr Corbyn but that it has been changed permanently under his leadership.

Mr Corbyn is campaigning in Islington North against local entrepreneur and campaigner Praful Nargund, who is Labour’s candidate.

The veteran left-winger won the seat with a majority of 26,000 in 2019, but it is hugely difficult for independent candidates to win against the major parties.

A Survation poll of the constituency published on Tuesday showed Labour is on course to win 43 per cent of the vote in Islington North, compared with Mr Corbyn on 29 per cent.