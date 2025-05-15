Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With MPs due to cast their final votes this Friday, the assisted dying bill – spearheaded by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater – has been reshaped in ways that continue to sharply divide opinion.

The headline change has removed the requirement for a High Court judge to approve every assisted‑dying request. In its place, Ms Leadbeater has proposed a Voluntary Assisted Dying Commission, chaired by a senior judge (or former judge) and supported by consultant psychiatrists and social workers.

Supporters have argued that what Ms Leaderbeater calls a “Judge Plus” model will speed up decisions and add specialist expertise, while retaining a judicial anchor.

Critics – including Diane Abbott and former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron – have warned that stripping out full High Court oversight makes the safeguards too weak and could endanger vulnerable people.

Other amendments will require the doctors assessing assisted dying requests to have detailed training on domestic abuse, including coercive control and financial abuse, and reasonable adjustments and safeguards for autistic people and people with learning disabilities.

With just 28 MPs needed to defeat it, many who supported the bill at earlier stages – citing the High Court safeguard – may now withdraw.

Several MPs who previously abstained have also decided to vote against it, among them Lee Anderson and his former Reform UK colleague Rupert Lowe, who have publicly stated they will change their vote.

Come Friday, Parliament must decide: does Leadbeater’s revised framework protect patients sufficiently, or has it sacrificed essential safeguards for the sake of expediency?

