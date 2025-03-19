Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A furious row has broken out after a Labour MP serving on the assisted dying bill committee was forced to leave because her hearing aid batteries had run flat.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) last night to express her frustration because the committee session had been extended, despite her warning that her hearing aids would need recharging.

She posted on X: “I apologised to the members of the assisted dying bill committee tonight as I had to leave early. I didn’t want to but had to because my hearing aids need to recharge after 15 hours use and without them I cannot hear or take part in the committee.

open image in gallery Naz Shah ( PA )

“Hearing isn’t a choice for me. I’ve raised this issue repeatedly with members of the committee and it’s sad that I’m unable to continue today.

“I have chosen to give up a lot, especially during Ramadan, to make sure I can contribute in this committee and in politics. I wanted to stay as long as I could for these hugely important discussions and it is frustrating that I cannot because of my disability.”

The committee is considering amendments to Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s legislation to allow assisted dying and has got bogged down in debate.

However, speaking to The Independent, Ms Shah questioned the need to extend it so long because there are still five scheduled days for the committee to sit.

The matter looks likely to be raised with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and there was widespread condemnation of Ms Shah’s treatment.

Labour Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “As someone who also uses hearing aids I get the long hours of Parliament don’t always help. We need a better way to bring the House together on such an important issue - and that starts being people being able to participate.”

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Leadbeater (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

James Kanagasooriam, chief research officer of Focal Data pollsters, said: “This is absolutely obscene.”

Yuan Yi Zhu, an assistant professor on international law, added: “If this is how they treat a disabled MP, imagine how they treat everyone else.”

Former Ministry of Justice adviser Rajiv Shah, noted: “This is how the [assisted dying] bill committee accommodates its disabled members. Make of that what you will.”

Pollster Luke Tryl said: “This shouldn’t be acceptable in any workplace let alone preventing scrutiny of a bill which all sides acknowledge has profound consequences and needs rigorous assessment of safeguards. The process should be building confidence in whatever parliament ultimately decides and isn't doing.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Leadbeater for comment.