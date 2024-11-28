Assisted dying bill - latest: MPs to vote on historic legalisation after fierce backlash from campaigners
The private members bill put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
MPs are primed to start debating the assisted dying bill on Friday morning in the House of Commons, as the politician who brought forward the legislation admitted the vote would be “close”.
The private members bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday.
Ms Leadbeater told BBC Breakfast earlier this week that she thought the vote would be “very close” and that the proposed legislation would receive “hours and hours” of scrutiny.
Former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May have all come out against the bill, but David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying.
At a press conference to discuss today’s migration figures Sir Keir Starmer said the vote was “genuinely free” for all MPs and that the government would remain neutral.
He said: “I’ve obviously got a huge amount of interest and experience in this having looked at every single case for five years that was ever investigated.”
He added: “I will therefore be casting my vote tomorrow.”
MPs primed to debate assisted dying bill
MPs are primed to start debating the assisted dying bill tomorrow morning in the House of Commons, as the politician who brought forward the legislation admitted the vote would be “close”.
The private members bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday.
Ms Leadbeater told BBC Breakfast earlier this week that she thought the vote would be “very close” and that the proposed legislation would receive “hours and hours” of scrutiny.
What is in the new assisted dying Bill MPs are considering?
What is in the new assisted dying Bill MPs are considering?
Who would be eligible and when could a service be up and running if the law was passed?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments