A new poll has revealed that almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) members of the public back having a commission into end of life care in the UK before MPs make a final decision on whether to support assisted dying.

It comes as The Independent understands that former prime minister Gordon Brown ”is supportive” of the push for a commission to come up with solutions for palliative care in ther UK.

The move comes with just a week to go before Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s bill to allow assisted dying is to be debated in parliament.

She has insisted that the bill has “the strongest safeguards in the world” against abuse and will be strictly limited to terminally ill people with six months or less to live, with requests needing to be signed off by two doctors and a judge.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Gordon Brown (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Archive )

But health secretary Wes Streeting has already indicated he will oppose the bill next week when it is debated in the Commons because he does not believe that end of life care is currently good enough in the NHS.

Others, including 11-time Paralympic medalist now member of the Lords Tanni Grey-Thompson, have raised serious questions about loopholes in the bill which allows for family members to sign on behalf of people and for “doctor shopping” to find medics who will sign off the request.

But it is understood that Mr Brown is “supportive” of a commission into how palliative care can be properly provided in the UK.

A survey of 5,033 people on assisted dying by the polling company Focaldata over 6 to 11 November, found that 69 per cent backed a commission ahead of a final vote on assisted dying - with 34 per cent strongly agreeing and 35 per cent somewhat agreeing.

In comparison only 15 per cent opposed the idea, although critics believe that the move would be a delaying tactic to stop the bill passing.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing opposed to assisted dying, said: “These poll results could not be clearer. The great British public want members of parliament and the government to focus their attention on fixing the UK's broken positive and social care systems. They also recognise that this is an incredibly complex problem which needs to be taken away from the heat of political debate and given to a royal commission.

“Voters also recognise the inherent danger of legalising assisted suicide, could lead to the vulnerable, terminally ill and disabled people ending their lives prematurely because they feel like a burden on their families, carers or finances – Exactly as we see in the US state of Oregon, the model for the legislation MPs will be debating next week, where over the years a majority of those taking the death row drugs, cite burden as a reason.”