Former prime minister Gordon Brown has paid tribute to Lord John Prescott as he opened up about his final few months, saying he never lost his “warmth and friendliness”.

The former UK deputy prime minister died “peacefully” surrounded by relatives at his care home after a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family said in a statement on Thursday (21 November).

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today, Mr Brown said: “I’ve talked to John over these last few months when he had declining health.

“What was amazing was how he dealt with his Alzheimer’s, he always knew who you were but just wasn’t sure what to say.

Mr Brown added: “It was his warmth, he was was always praising people. I think he even made up with Peter Mandelson in the last few months.”