A top former cabinet minister has become the latest political grandee to oppose the assisted dying bill, warning that it could change the National Health Service into “a national death service”.

Liam Fox, who is a practising doctor and was the shadow health secretary for more than four years, believes it would be impossible to prevent “the slippery slope scenario” of the bill being expanded beyond terminal illness and branded the safeguards in the legislation as “false”.

His warning reflects concerns among the wider public highlighted in polling seen by The Independent which shows that 50 per cent do not believe the NHS is in a fit state to administer assisted dying.

It came as three former prime ministers - Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - united to oppose the bill to be debated on Friday and ex-attorney general Dominic Grieve warned it would breach the rule of law.

open image in gallery Liam Fox is critical of the bill (PA) ( PA Archive )

Writing for The Independent, Dr Fox said: “As a doctor who became a politician, I believe that some of the so-called safeguards for this legislation are completely false. For example, the idea that the conditions set down in the Bill cannot be altered in future, preventing the ‘slippery slope’ scenario, is just untrue.

“In our political system no parliament can bind its successor and so any future changes to widen the scope of the law would be entirely possible.”

While the bill’s proposer Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has insisted her safeguards are “the strictest in the world”, Dr Fox based his concerns on what has happened in countries which introduced assisted dying.

He said: “We can see the potential dangers we will face by considering the Canadian experience. Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) was made legal in Canada in 2016 for the terminally ill. In 2021 however, the requirement for death to be ‘reasonably foreseeable" was removed and the extension to include people with mental illness has been approved in principle and is due to come into effect in 2027.

“In 2022, 13,241 people died through MAID in Canada which accounted for 4.1 per cent of all deaths. This would be the equivalent in the UK of around 30,000 deaths per year.

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has defended her assisted dying Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Perhaps most worryingly, over 35 per cent of those who died by medical assistance in Canada in 2022 reported being motivated by being a ‘perceived burden on family, friends or caregivers’.”

He added: “The state of Oregon in the USA has expanded the interpretation of terminal illness to encompass non-terminal conditions like anorexia, diabetes, hernias and arthritis and the Netherlands and Belgium have extended the practice to allow euthanasia for children and newborn babies.”

open image in gallery Liz Truss said she is ‘completely opposed’ to the assisted dying bill ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Dr Fox’s opposition to the bill comes after polling from Whitestone Insights found that 50 per cent of the 2,000 people polled agree “that the NHS is not currently in a state where it would be safe to introduce assisted suicide”. This increased to 68 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Overall, 63 per cent also did not believe that MPs have been given enough time with a private member’s bill to debate and scrutinise the legislation.

Ex-attorney general Mr Grieve claimed the bill would be blocked on several grounds by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He was among five former senior government legal officials warning MPs to vote against the assisted dying bill on Friday, with its passage on a knife-edge. In their letter, they warned the law would have “serious implications” for the judiciary in the UK and seeks to “overturn decades of legal convention”, The Times reported.

Mr Grieve cited previous rulings under the ECHR that decriminalising assisted dying would breach a state’s obligations if it did not come with adequate safeguards against abuse and coercion, adding that the upcoming bill “fails to provide such safeguards”.

The interventions of Mr Fox, Mr Johnson, Ms Truss and Baroness May - none of whom can vote on Friday - come after Gordon Brown declared he does not support the legalisation of assisted dying, arguing the state of the NHS means it is not the right time for the momentous change.

The influential ex-Labour PM said the days spent with his wife Sarah beside their dying baby Jennifer’s bed were “among the most precious days of our lives”.

open image in gallery Theresa May indicated she would oppose the bill if she had a vote ( PA Wire )

And, in an intervention which threatens to derail Ms Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, Mr Brown called instead for the establishment of a commission to devise a “fully funded, 10-year strategy for improved and comprehensive palliative care”.

Ms Leadbeater has described her bill as the most robust in the world, with “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge. It would also make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

open image in gallery Boris Johnson is understood to be against the bill ( PA Archive )

The legislation, which covers England and Wales, states that only terminally ill adults with under six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

Ms Leadbeater said opponents of plans to legalise assisted dying “mustn’t be hearing” the stories of the terminally ill.

She called for the debate to focus on “the problem we have to fix” rather than “who in the cabinet has fallen out with who else in the cabinet”.

A cross-party group of MPs, comprising Conservative MP Ben Spencer, Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson, and Labour’s Anna Dixon, have co-sponsored a so-called “wrecking amendment”, which would scupper the bill if enough MPs supported it.

Ms Dixon on Wednesday told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are a lot of complex legal and practical considerations that we don’t feel a private member’s bill is going to allow us to adequately address, and that’s why we’ve put down this cross-party amendment.

“The independent review would be something like a law commission or royal commission, and it would enable experts to look in much more detail at issues around, for example, coercion.”