First asylum seeker flown to Rwanda under voluntary relocation scheme

The first failed asylum seeker has been sent to Rwanda after he voluntarily agreed to leave the UK.

The unnamed man, of African origin, went to Kigali on a commercial flight after being paid around £3,000, The Sun reported.

The paper said the migrant was flown to Rwanda on Monday as part of a side scheme - separate from the forced deportation of illegal immigrants policy.

Flights for that policy are due to take off in the summer after the Safety of Rwanda Bill cleared both houses of parliament earlier this month.

Ministers said Monday’s flight was the first time the government has ever relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country and claim it is evidence that the Rwanda plan will work.

However, a voluntary scheme faces none of the legal challenges that have delayed Rishi Sunak’s efforts to forcibly deport people from the UK.

At the start of March, the government unveiled plans for the voluntary side scheme under which the person was sent to Kigali.

It involves migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected given thousands of pounds for choosing to go to Rwanda.

The scheme is aimed at individuals who do not have an outstanding asylum claim and are in a position to be relocated swiftly to Kigali.

File photo: The exterior of the Hope Hostel, which is one of the locations expected to house some of the asylum-seekers sent to Rwanda ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Labour accused ministers of “resorting to paying people” to go Rwanda upon realising their deportation scheme “has no chance of succeeding.”

The Safety of Rwanda Bill became law last week after months of back and forth between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The legislation unilaterally declared Rwanda a safe country after concerns were raised about its human rights record, ignoring rulings by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

The prime minister insisted this week that flights carrying asylum-seekers to Rwanda would take off in July and the Home Office confirmed it would start detaining asylum seekers within weeks, sparking protests at locations where raids were reportedly due to take place.

On Monday night it emerged that the Home Office had lost contact with thousands of asylum seekers who had been scheduled for deportation.

According to a government document, only 2,143 out of the 5,700 people identified for removal to the East African nation “continue to report to the Home Office and can be located for detention”.

On Tuesday, health secretary Victoria Atkins told Sky News that the Home Office is “used to this” and law enforcement agencies have “a range of measures” to find and remove people who are not reporting as required.

She said: “We want the message to go out loud and clear that if somebody doesn’t report as they should do, they shouldn’t think that they’ll get away with it. They will be found.”

The figures came from an impact assessment of the Government’s Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, under which the UK has agreed to pay Kigali to take asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel in small boats.

The document also acknowledged there could be further delays to deportations caused by MPs making last-minute representations to suspend removals.