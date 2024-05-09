Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Labour MPs erupted in fury as a rightwing Tory told the Commons that he has instructed his constituency staff to refuse any cases brought to him by asylum seekers.

Calls of “resign!” could be heard across the chamber as Dudley North MP Marco Longhi got up to speak.

His intervention was another shot across the bows for Rishi Sunak with the right of his party making their views clear on his failure to stop the small boats with asylum seekers on them.

Mr Longhi said: “I have stopped the large number of so-called asylum seekers from attending my surgey and I have instructed my office to not deal with asylum seekers for two reasons.”

Marco Longhi is the Conservative MP for Dudley North (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

His intervention drew cries of “shame” and “resign” from the opposition benches, but Mr Longhi ploughed on.

He said: “As MPs, we have zero authority, zero mandate over Home Office decisions. We have very limited resources and I for one want to dedicate my resources by putting Dudley people first.”

Leader of the house Penny Mordaunt said: “he raises a specific point. We have finite resources and we have to direct them in a specific way. That is why we need to control our borders. That is what the British people want.”

The exchanges followed a difficult week for Mr Sunak and his Tory government.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

A report this week by former Home Office minister Robert Jenrick, who resigned from Mr Sunak’s government in December, with a hard right blueprint to clamp down on legal and illegal immigration.

With Dover MP Natalie Elphicke defecting from the Tories and the prime minister failing to keep his “stop the boats” pledge, pressure is mounting on the issue.

Ms Mordaunt insisted: “We are making good progress, we have continued to make good progress.”