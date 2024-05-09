Nadhim Zahawi has revealed he will not stand at the next election ( PA Archive )

Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has announced he is stepping down at the next general election.

The MP for Stratford-on-Avon made the announcement on Thursday morning, posting a resignation letter on X saying a new “energetic Conservative” will take over. The former chancellor is now the sixty-fourth Tory to announce they are standing down ahead of the forthcoming election.

It comes after Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour on Wednesday, crossing the floor of the Commons at the beginning of prime minister’s questions. The surprise move has provoked outcry from MPs in both parties.

In a damning indictment of the government, Ms Elphicke said : “Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division.”

But speaking about the defection on Thursday, education secretary Gillian Keegan said Ms Elphicke was a “very odd fit” for the Labour Party considering the Dover and Deal MP’s views on immigration.

Asked if she feared other Tory MPs could follow and defect, Ms Keegan told Times Radio that she hoped most of her other colleagues were “more principled than that”.