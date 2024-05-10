UK politics – live: Starmer plans to rip up Rwanda scheme as more Tory MPs ‘ponder defecting’ to Labour
Labour frontbencher says other Conservatives wrestling with their futures and calls grow for Diane Abbott to be let back into party
Keir Starmer will pledge to “replace gimmicks with graft” by scrapping the Rwanda scheme to partly fund a new “elite” border unit as he sets out his plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel.
In a speech at Dover, the Labour leader will set out plans to use new counter-terrorism powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs and accuse the Conservatives of operating a “Travelodge amnesty” by housing asylum-seekers in hotels rather than processing their claims.
It comes after his shadow health secretary claimed more Tory MPs were considering defecting to Labour because of “division and incompetence” in Rishi Sunak’s government, claiming to have spoken to others “who are wrestling with their future”.
But Wes Streeting insisted his party would not take just any Tory MP, as unrest grew among Labour ranks over its acceptance of Natalie Elphicke, long considered to be on the right wing of the Conservatives, who apologised on Thursday for defending her ex-husband after he was found guilty of sexual assault.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir is facing calls to let MP Diane Abbott back into Labour.
Press watchdog rejects complaint by Tory ex-MP
A former Conservative MP caught in a newspaper sting in a gambling lobby scandal has had a complaint to the press regulator rejected.
Scott Benton, who had represented Blackpool South, was filmed by reporters from The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.
Mr Benton complained that an article last April breached Clause 10 of the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) Editors’ Code, which says journalists cannot use subterfuge unless acting in the public interest.
The MP said there was no public interest in the story because it did not expose wrongdoing, and he also complained that the journalists had asked leading questions.
The Times said if an MP was not acting with “selflessness, integrity, accountability and openness”, the public had a right to know.
It also said that the journalists’ line of questioning was “reasonable and in line with the public interest served”.
The regulator did not uphold Mr Benton’s complaint, saying: “Given that the investigation had the potential to expose an MP - an individual who represents the interests of the public - breaching parliamentary rules, there was a clear public interest in seeking to verify the claims made by sources.
“The Public Interest portion of the Editors’ Code explicitly references exposing serious impropriety, and raising or contributing to a matter of public debate, including serious cases of impropriety, unethical conduct or incompetence concerning the public.”
Mr Benton was caught on camera telling undercover reporters posing as investors that he was willing to take actions that would break Parliament’s lobbying rules.
Accepting Elphicke remarkable, says minister
A minister says Sir Keir Starmer’s acceptance of Natalie Elphicke as a Labour MP is remarkable when the party “has no room” for Jeremy Corbyn or Diane Abbott.
Security minister Tom Tugendhat told Sky News’s Politics Hub: “He’s got a party that has Zarah Sultana on one side and Natalie Elphicke on the other but has no room for the guy he wanted to put into No 10 only a few years ago, Jeremy Corbyn, or Diane Abbott, who’s been campaigning for the Labour movement for what is it, 20 or 30 years? It’s a remarkable thing.”
He added: “And I like Keir, he’s a decent guy, but I have no idea what he stands for.”
Starmer to promise new anti-terror measures to tackle small boat gangs
Labour will use new counter-terrorism powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats, Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce on Friday.
In a speech on the Kent coast, the party leader will set out his plans to tackle the small boats crisis if it wins the general election.
Sir Keir is expected to say Labour will “replace gimmicks with graft”, scrapping the government’s Rwanda scheme and using some of the money saved to fund a new “elite Border Security Command” led by a former police, military or intelligence chief.
Attacking the government’s approach as “rank incompetence”, he is expected to accuse the Conservatives of operating a “Travelodge amnesty” by housing migrants in hotels rather than processing their claims.
Among the measures to be proposed by Sir Keir are new border-control stop-and-searches, building on powers created in 2000 by the Terrorism Act, along with new financial investigation powers and search and seizure warrants targeting organised immigration crime.
The new Border Security Command would bring together agencies including the National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and MI5, while Labour will also pledge to hire hundreds of new specialist investigators to work across the UK and Europe to tackle people smuggling.
Sir Keir will also stress his experience as the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service and pledge to make Britain “hostile territory” for people-smugglers.
He will say: “A business that pits nation against nation, thrives in the grey areas of our rules, the cracks between our institutions, where, they believe, they can exploit some of the most vulnerable people in the world with impunity.
“It’s a vile trade that preys on the desperation and hope it finds in its victims.”
