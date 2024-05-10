Labour MP Natalie Elphicke with ex-husband Charles Elphicke ( PA )

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keir Starmer will pledge to “replace gimmicks with graft” by scrapping the Rwanda scheme to partly fund a new “elite” border unit as he sets out his plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

In a speech at Dover, the Labour leader will set out plans to use new counter-terrorism powers to tackle people-smuggling gangs and accuse the Conservatives of operating a “Travelodge amnesty” by housing asylum-seekers in hotels rather than processing their claims.

It comes after his shadow health secretary claimed more Tory MPs were considering defecting to Labour because of “division and incompetence” in Rishi Sunak’s government, claiming to have spoken to others “who are wrestling with their future”.

But Wes Streeting insisted his party would not take just any Tory MP, as unrest grew among Labour ranks over its acceptance of Natalie Elphicke, long considered to be on the right wing of the Conservatives, who apologised on Thursday for defending her ex-husband after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir is facing calls to let MP Diane Abbott back into Labour.