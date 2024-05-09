Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715263857

UK politics – live: Labour MP Elphicke apologises for comments about ex-husband’s sexual assault victims

Despite backlash from Labour members, many have defended the former Conservative MP for Dover, saying she is a ‘good fit’ for the party.

Salma Ouaguira
Thursday 09 May 2024 15:10
Comments
Labour MP Natalie Elphicke with ex-husband Charles Elphicke
Labour MP Natalie Elphicke with ex-husband Charles Elphicke (PA)

Natalie Elphicke has apologised for defending her ex-husband and former MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

The new Labour MP raised concerns after it emerged she told in an interview that being “attractive” and “attractive to women” had made him an “easy target”.

Ms Elphicke defected to Labour on Wednesday, crossing the floor of the Commons at the beginning of prime minister’s questions. The surprise move has provoked outcry from MPs in both parties.

In a damning indictment of the government, Ms Elphicke said : “Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division.”

Speaking about the defection on Thursday, education secretary Gillian Keegan said Ms Elphicke was a “very odd fit” for the Labour Party considering the Dover and Deal MP’s views on immigration.

Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen has blamed the Prime Minister for the Tory exodus “chaos” and has said Conservatives are “fighting each other like rats in a sack”.

But Labour members have backed the former right-wing MP with chair Anneliese Dodds saying she is a “natural fit”, despite backlash from within the party.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has announced he is stepping down at the next general election. The former chancellor is now the sixty-fourth Tory to announce they are standing down ahead of the forthcoming election.

1715257749

Natalie Elphicke apologises for comments in support of ex-husband

Tory defector Natalie Elphicke has issued an apology after she made comments in support of her ex-husband.

In a new statement, she said: “My decision to join the Labour Party is not one I have taken lightly but one I made because I am convinced that this country needs a new government led by Keir Starmer to fix the problems we see from housing to small boats.

“I always knew that this decision would put a spotlight on the prosecution of my ex-husband and I want to address some of the commentary around this head on.

“The period of 2017 - 2020 was an incredibly stressful and difficult one for me as I learned more about the person I thought I knew. I know it was far harder for the women who had to relive their experiences and give evidence against him.

“I have previously, and do, condemn his behaviour towards other women and towards me. It was right that he was prosecuted and I’m sorry for the comments that I made about his victims.

“It is vital that women can have confidence in the criminal justice system and our rates of prosecution and conviction are far too low as a country.

“Keir Starmer’s mission to halve male violence against women and girls is critical and I wanted to take the opportunity to express my explicit support for Labour colleagues working to realise it.”

Former Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 13:29
1715263857

‘My mistakes have been mine’: Nadhim Zahawi, the former Tory rising star now on his way out of Westminster

Nadhim Zahawi, born into an influential Kurdish family, came to the UK fleeing persecution when they fell foul of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Once touted as a rising star of the party, he was praised for his role as vaccines minister during the rollout of jabs during the Covid-19 pandemic and by July 2022 had been promoted to chancellor by then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Who is Nadhim Zahawi, the former Tory rising star now on his way out of Westminster

Mr Zahawi, born into an influential Kurdish family, came to the UK fleeing persecution when they fell foul of Saddam Hussein’s regime

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 15:10
1715262959

Watch: Tory minister defends Sunak’s poor election results: ‘We have a positive agenda’

Tory minister Claire Coutinho has defended Rishi Sunak’s recent poor party election results as she insisted the Conservatives have got a “very positive agenda”.

The Conservative Party suffered its worst electoral defeat in years last week, losing more than half of its councillors who stood for re-election across England.

The energy secretary defended the Conservative Party’s results when she appeared on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday night (8 May) and was asked if the prime minister should change his plans.

Tory minister defends Sunak's poor election results: 'We have a positive agenda'
Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 14:55
1715261759

What does Natalie Elphicke’s defection to Labour mean for the Tories?

As Rishi Sunak loses his second MP in two weeks to the opposition benches, Sean O’Grady looks at the history of high-profile defections – and at what this one says about the state of the Conservative Party.

What does Natalie Elphicke's defection to Labour mean for the Tories?

As Rishi Sunak loses his second MP in two weeks to the opposition benches, Sean O’Grady looks at the history of high-profile defections – and at what this one says about the state of the Conservative Party

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 14:35
1715260632

Rosie Duffield urges Labour MPs to ‘speak up’ about Natalie Elphicke defection

Rosie Duffield has urged fellow Labour MPs to speak up about the defection of Natalie Elphicke, amid criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to accept the controversial former Tory.

The outspoken Canterbury MP said “yet again” she was the only Labour MP willing to put her name to quotes about the decision, despite “so many of us feeling exactly the same”.

“It would be great if colleagues also spoke up,” she said. Ms Duffield said on Wednesday that Labour MPs were “baffled” by her “really peculiar” move to swap sides.

Rosie Duffield urges Labour MPs to 'speak up' about Natalie Elphicke defection

The right-wing former Tory said on Tuesday Sir Keir Starmer had ‘no plan’ and would ‘take Britain back to square one’

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 14:17
1715259478

In full: What has Natalie Elphicke said?

New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke has come under fire for comments she made in 2020 after her ex-husband was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Charlie Elphicke was convicted to two years in prison.

At the time, she said in an interview with The Sun : “I could tell immediately he had a genuine and true infatuation with the woman despite him saying he wasn’t attracted to her.

“I said, ‘You’ve had another affair.’ In a way for me, that was worse than having a sexual relationship with someone.

“It was just awful. The case has been really unpleasant, horrible, upsetting and humiliating.”

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 13:57
1715257512

Mapped: Who are the MPs standing down at the next election?

Nadhim Zahawi has become the latest Tory MP to announce that he will stand down at the next election, saying the time is right for a “new, energetic Conservative to take over”.

The Stratford-on-Avon MP, who previously served as chancellor and education secretary, was sacked as Conservative Party chairman in January last year after an inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs.

He joined more than 100 MPs set to quit ahead of the general election. Check out if your constituency is affected:

Mapped: All the MPs standing down at the next election

More than 100 MPs have decided to quit ahead of the next general election

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 13:25
1715256943

‘Starmer is a crab,’ Penny Mordaunt says

Penny Mordaunt has compared Sir Keir Starmer to a crab and accused the party of trying to convince voters of being “red on the outside”.

In a fiery attack on Labour, the Commons leader dubbed Starmer’s strategy “Operation Radish”.

Speaking about the recent Tory defections, she said: “What it has exposed is a pattern of behaviour from the leader of the Opposition.

“It is a shame we are not due an update to Peter Brookes’ Nature Notes, for the decorator crab is a species which covers its surface area with materials to disguise its true form, usually selecting sedentary creatures and seaweed.

“The leader of the Opposition is the decorator crab of these benches, desperate to show that he’s not really leading the Labour Party at all.”

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 13:15
1715256027

Comment: We now know China targeted the MOD – the question is, what to do about it, China expert Michael Sheridan says

Sophisticated Chinese spy networks are capable of harvesting data from democracies all over the world, writes China expert Michael Sheridan.

Are Western governments up to the task of taking them on?

We now know China targeted the MOD – the question is, what to do about it

Sophisticated Chinese spy networks are capable of harvesting data from democracies all over the world, writes China expert Michael Sheridan. Are Western governments up to the task of taking them on?

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 13:00
1715254742

Comment: Labour’s backlash against Natalie Elphicke will reshape the party, says John Rentoul

Female Labour MPs, in particular, are furious at their leader’s embrace of a former Liz Truss cheerleader, who defended her sex-offender former husband.

But Starmer’s masterstroke could have unforeseen benefits – and even offer a way back for Diane Abbott, John Rentoul writes.

Labour's backlash against Natalie Elphicke will reshape the party

Female Labour MPs, in particular, are furious at their leader’s embrace of a former Liz Truss cheerleader, who defended her sex-offender former husband. But Starmer’s masterstroke could have unforeseen benefits – and even offer a way back for Diane Abbott, says John Rentoul

Salma Ouaguira9 May 2024 12:39

