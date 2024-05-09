Labour MP Natalie Elphicke with ex-husband Charles Elphicke ( PA )

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Natalie Elphicke has apologised for defending her ex-husband and former MP for Dover Charlie Elphicke after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

The new Labour MP raised concerns after it emerged she told in an interview that being “attractive” and “attractive to women” had made him an “easy target”.

Ms Elphicke defected to Labour on Wednesday, crossing the floor of the Commons at the beginning of prime minister’s questions. The surprise move has provoked outcry from MPs in both parties.

In a damning indictment of the government, Ms Elphicke said : “Under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a byword for incompetence and division.”

Speaking about the defection on Thursday, education secretary Gillian Keegan said Ms Elphicke was a “very odd fit” for the Labour Party considering the Dover and Deal MP’s views on immigration.

Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen has blamed the Prime Minister for the Tory exodus “chaos” and has said Conservatives are “fighting each other like rats in a sack”.

But Labour members have backed the former right-wing MP with chair Anneliese Dodds saying she is a “natural fit”, despite backlash from within the party.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has announced he is stepping down at the next general election. The former chancellor is now the sixty-fourth Tory to announce they are standing down ahead of the forthcoming election.