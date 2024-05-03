✕ Close President Joe Biden insists ‘order must prevail’ as police shut down college Gaza protests

More than 2,000 people protesting Israel’s war in Gaza have been arrested since campus demonstrations began on 18 April.

Police in Portland cleared students out of the Portland State University library, which suffered significant damage over the course of a four-day occupation by students.

In another incident, a police officer clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building earlier this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed Thursday.

No one was injured, according to spokesperson Doug Cohen, who said there were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity. He said Bragg’s office is conducting a review.

He did not provide additional details on the incident, which was first reported by news outlet The City.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of police officers dismantled a pro-Palestinian protest camp at the University of California at Los Angeles and arrested more than 130 demonstrators.

Live TV footage showed protesters under arrest, kneeling on the ground, their hands bound behind their backs with zip ties. Loud explosions were heard during the clash from flash-bang charges, or stun grenades, fired by police.

President Joe Biden also denounced protests that turned violent on college campuses on Thursday.