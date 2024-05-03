College protests live: Over 2,000 arrested across the US as Portland library is destroyed amid demonstration
President Joe Biden condemned protests that turned violent on college campuses on Thursday
More than 2,000 people protesting Israel’s war in Gaza have been arrested since campus demonstrations began on 18 April.
Police in Portland cleared students out of the Portland State University library, which suffered significant damage over the course of a four-day occupation by students.
In another incident, a police officer clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building earlier this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed Thursday.
No one was injured, according to spokesperson Doug Cohen, who said there were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity. He said Bragg’s office is conducting a review.
He did not provide additional details on the incident, which was first reported by news outlet The City.
On Thursday morning, hundreds of police officers dismantled a pro-Palestinian protest camp at the University of California at Los Angeles and arrested more than 130 demonstrators.
Live TV footage showed protesters under arrest, kneeling on the ground, their hands bound behind their backs with zip ties. Loud explosions were heard during the clash from flash-bang charges, or stun grenades, fired by police.
Turkey suspends trade with Israel over Gaza war
Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel because of the “worsening humanitarian tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, the country’s trade ministry said on Thursday.
“Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products,” the ministry said.
“Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”
Trade between Turkey and Israel was worth almost £5.6bn in 2023.
After the restrictions were first reported, Israel’s foreign minister accused Turkey’s president of acting like a “dictator”.
Israel Katz wrote on X that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was “disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements”.
NYPD arrests another 44 protesters Friday morning
The NYPD announced on Friday that it had arrested 44 people at the New School, a New York private university, after it asked for help dispersing Gaza protesters.
“We gave them options to leave multiple times,” an NYPD spokesperson said, per WABC. “We gave them what the options were in terms of summons desk appearance ticket, and you saw they opted to take the investigators ticket, and what’s disturbing as usual, you can hear the complete anti-Israel hatred live right here.”
Another 13 people were arrested while protesting at New York University.
Donald Trump hands out pizza to New York firefighters as UCLA riots plague city
Donald Trump delivered pizzas to New York City firefighters as UCLA protests plagued the city.
The former US President met the firefighters on Thursday (2 May) after spending the day in a Manhattan courtroom to witness testimony and cross-examination on criminal charges against him.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
The 2024 Republican presidential nominee arrived with pizza as he met the same New York City fire department he visited in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
IN PICTURES: Palestinians thank protesters with signs in Gaza
Nearly 2,200 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses
Police have arrested nearly 2,200 people during pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, sometimes using riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings. One officer accidentally discharged his gun inside a Columbia University administration building while clearing out protesters camped inside, authorities said.
No one was injured by the officer’s mistake late Tuesday inside Hamilton Hall on the Columbia campus, the NYPD said Thursday. He was trying to use the flashlight attached to his gun at the time and instead fired a single round that struck a frame on the wall.
There were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity, officials said. Body camera footage shows when the officer’s gun went off, but the district attorney’s office is conducting a review, a standard practice.
ICYMI: Watch as Lauren Boebert is heckled by students after turning up to college Gaza protest
Biden condemns unrest following Gaza protests after police storm campuses: ‘Violent protest is not protected’
President Biden on Thursday condemned the unrest and violence that has disrupted college campuses over the last week while stressing the importance of Americans’ right to protest peacefully in support of the Palestinian people’s treatment during Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
Mr Biden, speaking from the East Room of the White House, said peaceful protest is “in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues” because the US is “not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent”.
He said the images of police clashing with protesters put the “fundamental American principles” of free speech and the rule of law “to the test” as he pointed out the importance of maintaining the latter to allow the former.
ICYMI: US House passes bipartisan antisemitism bill
The US House of Representatives passed an antisemitism bill on Wednesday evening as pro-Palestinian campus protests surge across the country.
The bill would create “a clear definition of antisemitism” if passed by the US Senate and signed by the president. In turn, this bill would then allow the US Department of Education to cut funding to schools found tolerating behaviour that falls under the definition.
The bill passed with bipartisan support, 320-91.
Free speech advocates, however, oppose the bill. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the bill “would likely chill free speech of students on college campuses by incorrectly equating criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism.”
PEN America, a non-profit that advocates for free expression, also condemned the bill, noting that it would adopt the definition of antisemitism as laid out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
“This definition, and its illustrative examples, is overbroad; its enshrinement into law could lead to significant impairment of academic freedom, free speech and legitimate political expression,” the organisation wrote this week.
“Codifying the IHRA definition, which was never intended to be legally binding or otherwise codified into law, is not the right way to attack antisemitic speech and bigotry,” the organisation continued. “Its vague nature is ill-suited to serve as a legal standard, much less form a basis for punitive action.”
Representative Michael Lawler, a Republican from New York who sponsored the bill, said enshrining the IHRA definition in law will instead protect Jewish students on college campuses.
“By requiring the Department of Education to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and its contemporary examples, the Antisemitism Awareness Act gives teeth to federal anti-discrimination laws to go after those who attack their Jewish peers,” Mr Lawler said. “Politics should never get in the way of the safety of students. The strong bipartisan support for and passage of this legislation will ensure that it won’t.”
ICYMI: UN human rights chief ‘troubled’ by treatment of Gaza protesters at US universities
UN human rights chief ‘troubled’ by treatment of Gaza protesters at US universities
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday (30 April) it was “troubled” by heavy-handed actions taken by US security forces during attempts to break up Gaza protests on college campuses. Demonstrations at universities across the country showed no sign of slowing as they spread coast-to-coast over the weekend and police crackdowns and arrests continued into another week. Students have vowed to stay in tent encampments until their demands are met. Their demands range from a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas to calls for universities to stop investing in Israeli enterprises involved with the country’s military. Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the UN is “troubled by a series of heavy-handed steps taken to disperse and dismantle protests”.
A retired teacher saw inspiration in Columbia’s protests. Eric Adams called her an outside agitator
Before police officers poured into Columbia University on Tuesday night, arresting more than 100 people as they cleared an occupied school building and tent encampment, New York City Mayor Eric Adams received a piece of intelligence he said shifted his thinking about the campus demonstrations over the war in Gaza.
“Outside agitators” working to “radicalize our children” were leading students into more extreme tactics, the mayor claimed. And one of them, Adams said repeatedly in media appearances Wednesday morning, was a woman whose husband was “convicted for terrorism.”
But the woman referenced by the mayor wasn’t on Columbia’s campus this week, isn’t among the protesters who were arrested and has not been accused of any crime.
