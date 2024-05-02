✕ Close Counter protestors clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of California, Los Angeles

Law enforcement officers in riot gear massed by the hundreds on the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell on Wednesday in preparation to clear out a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the night before by pro-Israel supporters.

The chaotic scenes at UCLA came just hours after New York police burst into a building occupied by anti-war protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night, arresting over 300 protesters.

Some of the activists on the UCLA campus were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the raid a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful, while others chanted “we’re not leaving”.

They wore helmets and headscarves, and discussed the best ways to handle pepper spray or tear gas as someone sang over a megaphone.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement that “a group of instigators” perpetrated the previous night’s attack, but he did not provide details about the crowd or why the administration and school police did not act sooner.

Elsewhere, police in New Hampshire made arrests and took down tents at Dartmouth College and officers in Oregon came onto the campus at Portland State University as school officials sought to end the occupation of the library that started Monday