Campus protests live: Police enter pro-Palestine UCLA encampment after students refuse to disperse
Activists don hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of police raid
Law enforcement officers in riot gear massed by the hundreds on the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell on Wednesday in preparation to clear out a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the night before by pro-Israel supporters.
The chaotic scenes at UCLA came just hours after New York police burst into a building occupied by anti-war protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night, arresting over 300 protesters.
Some of the activists on the UCLA campus were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the raid a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful, while others chanted “we’re not leaving”.
They wore helmets and headscarves, and discussed the best ways to handle pepper spray or tear gas as someone sang over a megaphone.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement that “a group of instigators” perpetrated the previous night’s attack, but he did not provide details about the crowd or why the administration and school police did not act sooner.
Elsewhere, police in New Hampshire made arrests and took down tents at Dartmouth College and officers in Oregon came onto the campus at Portland State University as school officials sought to end the occupation of the library that started Monday
WATCH: Displaced people in Gaza praise pro-Palestinian campus protests in US
Displaced Palestinians in Gaza have expressed their gratitude for pro-Palestinian campus protests in the US, the Associated Press reports.
The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 people, many of them women and children, and aid blockages have resulted in a famine in northern Gaza. The attacks come after 7 October, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking another 250 people hostage.
Dozens of protesters arrested as NYPD storm Columbia campus to crush pro-Gaza protest
Dozens of protesters arrested as NYPD storm Columbia campus
Hundreds of police swarm the campus after protesters occupied a college hall, the latest escalation amid weeks of demonstrations that have spread nationwide
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemns campus crackdowns
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from New York, told The Independent’s Eric Garcia she is concerned about setting a dangerous precedent regarding the use of force against protesters.
“We are concerned about setting a very dangerous precedent of introducing violent forms of enforcement on those demonstrations that, on the whole, are truly peaceful,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said on Wednesday.
How Columbia University became the driving force behind protests over the war in Gaza
How Columbia University became the driving force behind protests over the war in Gaza
A two-week standoff between pro-Palestinian protesters and college administrators at Columbia University in New York is coming to a head
Graduating seniors blame USC for ruining end of college with ‘military’ crackdown
Seniors say ‘military’ crackdown on USC pro-Palestine protests has ruined final weeks
The university in Los Angeles has seen protests dispersed by police with riot gear and rubber bullets. Students tell Mike Bedigan the final few weeks of academia have been forever tainted by the violence
Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel supporters chant ‘F*** Joe Biden'
UN human rights chief ‘troubled’ by treatment of Gaza protesters at US universities
UN human rights chief ‘troubled’ by treatment of Gaza protesters at US universities
The UN human rights office said on Tuesday (30 April) it was “troubled” by heavy-handed actions taken by US security forces during attempts to break up Gaza protests on college campuses. Demonstrations at universities across the country showed no sign of slowing as they spread coast-to-coast over the weekend and police crackdowns and arrests continued into another week. Students have vowed to stay in tent encampments until their demands are met. Their demands range from a ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas to calls for universities to stop investing in Israeli enterprises involved with the country’s military. Marta Hurtado, spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the UN is “troubled by a series of heavy-handed steps taken to disperse and dismantle protests”.
Bernie Sanders says media shouldn’t lose focus of underlying Israel-Hamas war
Stories about campus unrest have captured the attention of newsrooms across the US, but US Senator Bernie Sanders called on media members not to stop covering the underlying Israel-Hamas war, or inquiring about the overwhelmingly Palestinian civilian death toll.
“I suggest to CNN and maybe some of my colleagues here, maybe take your cameras, just for a moment, off of Columbia and UCLA ,” the Vermont senator said in a floor speech. “Maybe go to Gaza, and take your camera show us the emaciated children who are dying from malnutrition because of Netanyahu’s policies.”
Students occupy UK University campuses in protest against Gaza war
Pro-Palestinian students have gathered in protest at universities across the UK following violent demonstrations at campuses in the US.
Students in Leeds, Newcastle and Bristol set up tents outside university buildings on Wednesday in protest against the war in Gaza.
Bristol students said they staged the action “in protest of the university’s complicity in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians”, while Apartheid Off Campus Newcastle said its demonstration was to “highlight the institution’s investment strategy and its complicity in the Israeli military’s war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank”.
Report:
Students occupy UK university campuses in protest against Gaza war
The protests follow violent clashes at campuses across the US, most prominently at Columbia University in New York.
Police arrests 15 protesters at Fordham
Police arrested 15 protesters at Fordham University in New York. as they cleared encampment by the demonstrators
The police action comes as nearly 300 people were arrested at City College and Columbia University on Tuesday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies