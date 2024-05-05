Pro-Palestine protest interrupts University of Michigan graduation ceremony

Pro-Palestine protesters made their presence known during the University of Michigan’s commencement ceremony on Saturday (4 May), waving flags and chanting "Israel bombs, UMich pays!"

It comes as students at major universities across the US stage campouts and blockades over their silence on the Israel-Hamas war.

During the ceremony, several students walked out wearing keffiyehs as students around them applauded.

Meanwhile, outside the university, a plane flew over carrying a banner which read: "We stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter."