Gaza protesters and police faced off at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, 1 May, in similar scenes seen at other universities across the US this week.

Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and officers, with local media reporting multiple arrests as protesters gathered at the college throughout the evening.

Dozens of US universities have seen student rallies and encampments being set up expressing opposition to Israel's war in Gaza and demanding schools divest from companies that support Israel's government.

Similar protests have spread to the UK.