Moment NYPD uses ladders to enter Hamilton Hall and remove Gaza protesters

Police used a ladder to enter Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after the building was seized by pro-Gaza protesters.

Hundreds of NYPD officers stormed the campus on Tuesday, 30 April, with dozens of student protesters thought to have been detained.

Law enforcement was seen entering an upper storey of the building protesters renamed Hind Hall in memory of a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in January.

Columbia authorities said they had no choice to bring police in, describing Hamilton Hall as having been "occupied, vandalized, and blockaded”.