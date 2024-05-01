✕ Close Counter-protestors clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA

Violent clashes have erupted on the University of California campus in Los Angeles between pro-Palestinian protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators, hours after police stormed Columbia University and arrested dozens of students.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said police were responding to the California university chancellor’s request for support with the clashes on campus, as the Daily Bruin student newspaper reported that Israel supporters were trying to tear down a protest encampment.

The “horrific violence”, as described by UCLA authorities, came after hundreds of New York police officers stormed into the Columbia University grounds on Tuesday night, where campus protesters had occupied Hamilton Hall since Monday night.

The helmeted officers were met by angry protesters, and later used a SWAT ramp attached to the roof of a large truck to enter the building’s upper floors. Dozens of protesters were arrested, the NYPD said, adding that all areas had been cleared by around 11pm local time.

These Columbia students face expulsion, a spokesperson said, as the university released a lengthy statement saying that it “had no choice” but to involve law enforcement. Columbia president Nemat Shafik has requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on the campus until May 17 – two days after the university’s graduation ceremony.