Liveupdated1714559964

Violence erupts at UCLA as rival groups clash hours after NYPD storm Columbia pro-Palestine protest: Live

Fireworks shot into pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA as stick-wielding counter-demonstrators try to break down barricades

Mike Bedigan,Katie Hawkinson,Graig Graziosi,Andy Gregory
Wednesday 01 May 2024 11:39
Comments
Close
Counter-protestors clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA

Violent clashes have erupted on the University of California campus in Los Angeles between pro-Palestinian protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators, hours after police stormed Columbia University and arrested dozens of students.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said police were responding to the California university chancellor’s request for support with the clashes on campus, as the Daily Bruin student newspaper reported that Israel supporters were trying to tear down a protest encampment.

The “horrific violence”, as described by UCLA authorities, came after hundreds of New York police officers stormed into the Columbia University grounds on Tuesday night, where campus protesters had occupied Hamilton Hall since Monday night.

The helmeted officers were met by angry protesters, and later used a SWAT ramp attached to the roof of a large truck to enter the building’s upper floors. Dozens of protesters were arrested, the NYPD said, adding that all areas had been cleared by around 11pm local time.

These Columbia students face expulsion, a spokesperson said, as the university released a lengthy statement saying that it “had no choice” but to involve law enforcement. Columbia president Nemat Shafik has requested that the NYPD maintain a presence on the campus until May 17 – two days after the university’s graduation ceremony.

1714558804

Counter-protesters ‘leave encampment’ as police move in

Counter-protesters are reported to have started to leave the pro-Palestine encampment after hours of violence, as police finally moved in.

Police were pictured lined up several-dozen metres away from the encampment wearing gas masks.

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 11:20
1714558214

Watch: Counter-protestors clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA

Counter Protestors Clash With Pro-palestinian Demonstrators At Ucla
Andy Gregory1 May 2024 11:10
1714556730

Police continue to look on as UCLA skirmishes take place, reports suggest

Police have moved to the site of attacks on the pro-Palestine encampment, but are continuing to look on as the skirmishes take place, reports UCLA student newspaper, the Daily Bruin.

The paper reported that some counter-demonstrators chanted “USA, USA!” as they followed police to the encampment site, with one saying of the pro-Palestinian protesters occupying Dickson Plaza: “Get those pieces of s*** out of the f****** grass.”

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:45
1714556296

Violence ongoing at UCLA despite police presence

The violence is continuing at UCLA, apparently in full view of police, according to journalist Sergio Olmos.

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:38
1714555405

Footage shows firework being thrown into pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA

Footage posted by journalist Joey Scott shows a firework being thrown into the pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA.

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:23
1714555118

Professor and ex-police officer hits out at ‘inexplicable delay’ of police response

A university professor and former police officer has hit out at the “inexplicable delay” in officers appearing on the scene at UCLA – where he said counter-demonstrators had been firing bear spray into the pro-Palestine encampment.

“What we have here has been an ongoing riot for hours,” Brian Levin, professor emeritus at California State University, and founder of the Centre for the Study of Hate and Extremism, told Sky News.

“It’s gone on so long that a local columnist said ‘even the helicopters had to refuel’. So there’s been an inexplicable delay with regard to law enforcement getting onto the scene in any meaningful way.”

He added: “There were probably a couple of hundred counter-protesters that lobbed fireworks, as well as apparently bear spray, at folks in the encampment on the pro-Palestinian side. Then both sides went after each other.

“But this appears to have been instigated by counter-protesters, at least from the video I saw, although things were tense all day and there were reports of an injury to a counter-protester earlier. But I believe there are at least 10 people who have been injured, including people who have got hit in the head.

“So this is a terrible situation that’s going on right now, and there’s going to be a lot of questions as to why a greater police presence did not come earlier ... They are still not deployed, as far as I could see, although they are massing nearby.”

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:18
1714554365

Riot police arrive at UCLA campus

Police in riot gear have arrived on the UCLA campus, where violence has erupted, seemingly after pro-Israeli groups attacked a pro-Palestine encampment.

Counter protester attack a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the UCLA campus (AFP via Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators engulfed in tear gas regroup and rebuild the barricade (AFP via Getty Images)
Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:06
1714554108

Could the Columbia Campus wars over Israel now tear British universities apart?

Attention this week has been focused across the Atlantic, at Columbia, at NYU, at Texas and California where pro-Palestine demonstrations have led to the national guard being called, open antisemitism and days of standoffs.

In the UK, however, the fear among British students has been felt for months.

And just when it seemed like things were slightly calmer after the Easter holidays – as people hunker down to revise for exams and finish their dissertations – there is real concern that pro-Palestinian groups over here will seek to emulate what is going on over there. With warnings that UCL will be the first target for a Columbia-type encampment.

Nicole Lampert reports:

Could the Columbia Campus wars over Israel now tear British universities apart?

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations and overt antisemitism led to the national guard being called out to one American university. Think it couldn’t spiral out of control in this country? Think again, says Nicole Lampert

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:01
1714554006

Counter-demonstrators wield sticks in violent UCLA clashes

Footage from UCLA has shown counter-demonstrators wielding sticks or poles and attacking wooden boards held up as a makeshift barricade to protect pro-Palestinian protesters, some holding placards and umbrellas.

Teresa Watanabe of the LA Times reports that counter-demonstrators “started beating on one student and stomped another under a plywood board”, citing her colleagues.

*Warning: the footage below shows scenes of violence*

Andy Gregory1 May 2024 10:00
1714554000

NYPD: ‘It’s done'

Shortly after 11pm local time the NYPD said that the crackdown on protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night was over.

A spokesperson for the force said Hamilton Hall – occupied this week by demonstrators – had been cleared, along with encampments on the campus grounds.

Some tents remained with personal belongings inside them, but all those refusing to leave the grounds had been arrested.

No demonstrators resisted arrest and there were no reports of any injuries, the NYPD said.

Namita Singh1 May 2024 10:00

