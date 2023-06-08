‘Cruel’ asylum barge plan rejected in London, Sadiq Khan tells Braverman

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tory government’s plan to place asylum seekers in a barge at an east London dock has been rejected, Sadiq Khan has told Suella Braverman.

The London mayor urged the home secretary to rule out use of barges in the capital – as he attacked the Rishi Sunak government’s “cruel and inhumane” policy to deal with migrants arriving by small boats.

Writing to Ms Braverman, Mr Khan said he backed the decision by the Royal Docks Management Authority (RoDMA) to reject an application for the use of King George V Dock as a berth for asylum seekers.

Warning her not to try to overrule the port authority, the Labour mayor said: “I would urge you in the strongest possible terms to abandon the government’s plans to accommodate those seeking asylum in vessels.”

Mr Khan said the plans were “unsafe and unworkable, and they risk the health and wellbeing of already highly vulnerable people” – warning that the docks could targeted by far-right protesters.

“It is unclear how ministers will seek to ensure those housed in such vessels, some of whom are fleeing the most appalling of circumstances, will have access to the necessary support, both on arrival and in rebuilding their lives,” he wrote.

Mr Sunak announced on Monday that his government had acquired two more giant barges to house about 1,000 people seeking refuge in the UK – but would not reveal the locations.

Docks in Middlesborough and Birkenhead are reportedly under consideration to host the barges, with protests against “prison ships” taking place in Merseyside this week.

Despite Labour mayor’s strong opposition, Mr Khan was warned that he would not have the power block the barge scheme if the government pushes ahead with it.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ‘stop the boats’ (PA)

The Home Office is thought to have approached the Royal Docks Management Authority (RoDMA) several weeks ago about mooring an asylum barge in the east London docks.

Both the Metropolitan Police and Newham Council are understood to have raised concerns about the idea on safety grounds.

However, the Mayor’s office is not thought to have the power to block the scheme and the Home Office could press ahead despite local objections.

“Ministers need to completely rethink their plans as a matter of urgency,” Mr Khan said – calling the barge proposals “an extension of the government’s failed ‘hostile environment’ approach to migration”.

In his letter also rejected the government’s “false assumption” that barges would create a disincentive for people to come to make the journey across the English Channel.

“There is no evidence that the use of such accommodation would act as a deterrent, while in practice it would simply leave large numbers of people in wholly unsuitable conditions.”

Bibby Stockholm barge set to dock in Portland (PA)

Mr Sunak confirmed on Monday that the first Bibby Stockholm barge, aimed at housing 500 asylum seekers off the coast of Dorset, will be docked at Portland within a fortnight.

Portland residents shared their anger with a Home Office official at a tense public meeting about the plan this week.

The asylum seekers on the barge will be subjected to a “code of conduct” and will lose any public funds if they misbehave – either on the boat or when they are “escorted” in and out of town – the Home Office reportedly told residents.

A Home Office spokesperson said the government was still looking for “new alternative sites” but refused to comment on the Royal Docks application.

“The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow and requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for the British taxpayer than expensive hotels,” the Home Office spokesperson added.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites.”