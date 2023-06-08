Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-PM hit by fresh claim he broke Covid rules with friend’s Chequers trip
Mr Johnson claims visit was for childcare reasons and insists it was ‘entirely’ lawful
Related video
Boris Johnson has suggested that his event planner friend stayed overnight at Chequers during Covid restrictions for childcare reasons as he denied the visit broke any rules.
Dixie Maloney, who helped Mr Johnson and wife Carrie plan their wedding, stayed at the prime minister’s grace and favour home on 7 May, when indoor gatherings were banned except for “reasonably necessary” for reasons such as work or childcare.
Mr Johnson’s spokesperson told The Guardian was “entirely lawful” and sources close to him said Ms Maloney was allowed to be there for childcare reasons at a time when Carrie was pregnant.
Elsewhere, current PM Rishi Sunak will hold talks with US president Joe Biden later in his first visit to the White House since taking office.
The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence, and more.
China to be excluded from UK’s AI summit
China will be excluded from a conference on AI regulation hosted by the UK later this year, it has been reported.
Rishi Sunak, after his meeting with Joe Biden, will announce that Britain will host a global summit in the autumn.
Invitations will be sent out at the “appropriate time” to “like-minded countries”, but China will not be asked to attend, the Financial Times reports.
Sunak trying to draw a line under honours list saga, Tory MP says
Rishi Sunak has accepted Boris Johnson’s honours list because he doesn’t want to waste any more time fighting with his predecessor, a Tory MP has said.
Bob Seely said the PM wanted to draw a line under the year-long row over the controversial 50-strong list, saying “anything to do with Boris is frankly a distraction”.
More comments from the Isle of Wight MP below:
The row over Mr Johnson’s list intensified earlier this year following reports he had nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood.
Such gongs are typically awarded to people who have made outstanding contributions to charity, business, science, sport, the arts and other areas of public life.
Prime ministers can nominate people for awards and can make appointments to the House of Lords, parliament’s second chamber.
What is the ex-prime minister’s honours list and why is it controversial?
Boris Johnson is said to have nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood
Call to act on ‘dangerous’ conditions around Westminster for disabled people
Disabled peers have spoken about being “harangued” on their way to Parliament as a report said not enough was being done to safeguard access to Westminster for the less abled.
A report by the Policy Exchange said protests had often blocked the passageway of disabled people as it called on the Metropolitan Police to do more to protect pedestrian walkways for those in wheelchairs and with other disabilities.
Lord Blencathra, in a testimony shared with the report writers, said he had missed hospital appointments due to his access being blocked.
Patrick Daly reports:
Call to act on ‘dangerous’ conditions around Westminster for disabled people
One peer said he had missed hospital appointments because he could not navigate along the streets around Parliament.
Poll predicting Labour landslide is ‘rubbish’ - Kellner
A polling expert has dismissed as “rubbish” a new survey suggesting Labour is on course for landslide victory at the general election.
A survey carried out by FocalData and commissioned by Best for Britain, using the MRP method in new constituency boundaries, estimated Keir Starmer’s party could secure a majority of more than 140 seats.
Mr Kellner, who co-founded YouGov, said there were “fundamental flaws” in the data. More comments below:
Caroline Lucas to quit as Green Party MP to focus on climate campaigning
The Green Party’s only MP Caroline Lucas wil stand down at the next election to focus on fighting “nature and climate emergencies”, she has announced.
Ms Lucas, who had two spells as leader of her party, said her role in Parliament meant she had “struggled to spend the time I want” on the crises facing the environment.
Patrick Daly reports:
Caroline Lucas to quit as MP to focus on climate campaigning
Former party leader said MP duties meant she had ‘struggled to spend the time I want’ on activism
Biden and Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security in PM’s first White House visit
President Joe Biden is welcoming prime minister Rishi Sunak for wide-ranging talks on Thursday as the British leader makes his first White House since taking office.
The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence, and more.
Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington will offer the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 15-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine will be “top of mind.” The US and UK are the two biggest donors to the Ukraine war effort and play a central role in a long-term effort announced last month to train, and eventually equip, Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Aamer Madhani reports:
Biden and Sunak to focus on Ukraine and economic security in British PM's first White House visit
President Joe Biden is welcoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for wide-ranging talks on Thursday as the British leader makes his first White House visit as premier
Sunak to wave through Johnson’s controversial honours list
Rishi Sunak is apparently ready to nod through Boris Johnson’s controversial honours list in a move set to spark at least two by-elections for the Tories.
The former prime minister’s list has already raised eyebrows after he reportedly nominated a series of close political allies, friends and associates – including several Tory MPs and his own father.
But Mr Sunak is poised to approve the list of some 50 names in the coming weeks in a bid to “clear the decks” of another row involving predecessor, according to The Times.
Full report below:
Rishi Sunak ‘to approve Boris Johnson’s honours list’ despite by-election warnings
PM wants to ‘clear the decks’ and bring an end to year-long saga over his predecessor’s controversial list
Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘hosted friend at Chequers to plan festival-themed wedding during Covid restrictions’
Boris and Carrie Johnson hosted a close friend at Chequers while some coronavirus restrictions were still in place, it has been reported.
The former prime minister and his then-pregnant wife are said to have invited corporate events organiser Dixie Maloney to the Buckinghamshire country mansion on 7 May 2021.
At the time, indoor gatherings between different households were banned except when “reasonably necessary” for reasons such as work or childcare or to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, including someone pregnant.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones and Kate Devlin have the full report:
Boris Johnson ‘hosted friend at Chequers to plan wedding during Covid restrictions’
Indoor gatherings between different households were banned at the time of the stay, except when ‘reasonably necessary’
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Today we’ll be covering Rishi Sunak’s visit to Washington DC, Boris Johnson’s alleged Covid breach and other stories from Westminster and elsewhere.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies