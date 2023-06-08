✕ Close Related video

Boris Johnson has suggested that his event planner friend stayed overnight at Chequers during Covid restrictions for childcare reasons as he denied the visit broke any rules.

Dixie Maloney, who helped Mr Johnson and wife Carrie plan their wedding, stayed at the prime minister’s grace and favour home on 7 May, when indoor gatherings were banned except for “reasonably necessary” for reasons such as work or childcare.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson told The Guardian was “entirely lawful” and sources close to him said Ms Maloney was allowed to be there for childcare reasons at a time when Carrie was pregnant.

Elsewhere, current PM Rishi Sunak will hold talks with US president Joe Biden later in his first visit to the White House since taking office.

The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence, and more.