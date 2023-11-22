Watch live as Sunak faces Starmer at PMQs ahead of autumn Budget

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.

The Chancellor will on Wednesday (22 November) promise dozens of measures to boost economic growth and declare that the economy is “back on track” as he starts cutting taxes and pushes for business growth ahead of next year’s election.

Mr Hunt will reportedly use his autumn statement to reduce headline rates of national insurance and make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment.

His deputy, Laura Trott, had already indicated that individuals would benefit from a giveaway as well as measures aimed at boosting business.

The chancellor’s Commons statement is expected to contain 110 different growth measures as he seeks to revive the UK’s economy and the Tories’ election chances.

He will attempt to turn a corner after the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy price spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that led to the highest tax burden since the Second World War and huge state interventions to support the stricken economy and hard-pressed households.

“The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more,” Mr Hunt will say.