Autumn statement - latest: Jeremy Hunt will ‘slash national insurance for 28 million’ in tax cut budget
A one per cent cut would be worth £380 a year to someone earning more than £50,000
Jeremy Hunt is set to cut national insurance for 28 million people as he unveils a crackdown on benefits claimants in tomorrow’s Autumn statement.
In the statement, the chancellor is expected to reduce the headline rates of national insurance for employees and the self-employed.
A one per cent cut would be worth £380 a year to someone earning more than £50,000 but could cost the government somewhere in the region of £5billion, according to The Times.
It comes as Rishi Sunak will threaten to cut benefit payments to hundreds of thousands of people with mobility and mental-health problems unless they find work they can do from home.
The prime minister will tell them to find jobs or face a benefits cut of £4,680 a year if they do not in a bid to get more people back to work.
But leading disability charity Sense warned the plans risked punishing disabled people as they would be put under “more pressure to find work” without the necessary support required to do so.
Treasury chief secretary indicates workers could be in line for a tax cut
The Government has also announced an increase in the national living wage, up from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.
It will mean a £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.
Treasury Chief Secretary Ms Trott has indicated that workers could be in line for a tax cut. She told the BBC’s Today programme the Government would focus on “cutting taxes for individuals”.
A tighter approach to welfare is also expected with plans to get people off benefits and into jobs.
Those with mental health or mobility problems could be told to search for jobs that are possible to do from home.
Jeremy Hunt confirms pay boost for nearly 3million workers as living wage rises to more than £11 an hour
The national living wage is to increase to more than £11 an hour from next April, Jeremy Hunthas announced.
The chancellor said move would “end low pay in this country” as he said nearly three million workers would receive an hourly wage of £11.44, as he prepares to unveil the autumn statement on Wednesday.
The move will benefit nearly three million of the lowest paid.
What will Jeremy Hunt unveil in the Autumn Statement?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces a troubling economic backdrop when he delivers his Autumn Statement to the country on Wednesday.
Economic forecasts show that growth is stagnant and Britain is teetering on the edge of a recession - while high prices and the cost of living crisis continues to impact millions of hard-pressed families.
However, last week Mr Hunt had a sliver of good news as inflation has halved over the past year, leading him to say the economy had “turned a corner” and fuelling expectations he will unveil tax cuts on Wednesday.
Hunt’s ultimatum to the disabled: WFH or lose your benefits
Jeremy Hunt has been accused of trying to “punish” disabled people while offering tax cuts the Conservatives hope will turn around their electoral fortunes.
The chancellor is preparing to use the autumn statement to ease the tax burden on businesses and individuals, as he seeks to boost economic growth and win over disillusioned voters.
Mr Hunt is likely to announce cuts to national insurance, with a nod to falls in income tax to come.
What to expect in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt goes into the autumn statement preparing to cut taxes, boost the economy and – he hopes – save the Tories’ election chances.
– What is the autumn statement?
It is the Chancellor’s main opportunity to make tax and spending announcements outside of the Budget and Mr Hunt will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.
– What can we expect?
Why the chancellor’s ‘back to work’ plans won’t work
“Fiscal events”, as they’re called, sound like rather grey, technical affairs, delivered more or less in silence to a crowded Commons chamber by a chancellor seeking to display a steely commitment to prudence and responsibility. In reality, they are deeply political affairs, particularly in close proximity to a general election, and red in tooth and claw in their intent.
Jeremy Hunt, a man with a gentle demeanour but a keen sense of political mortality, will be no different when he rises to deliver what will surely be the last autumn statement before the government faces the electors.
The autumn statement will be an expression of political choices, and, unfortunately, that looks like putting tax cuts ahead of protecting the most vulnerable in society.
National insurance cut for 28m people to feature in autumn statement
Cuts to national insurance for 28 million people will reportedly be at the heart of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on Wednesday.
His deputy Laura Trott has already indicated that individuals will also benefit from a giveaway in a hint that either income tax or national insurance could be reduced.
The Times reported that the Government is set to reduce headline rates of national insurance as well as make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in equipment and technology.
With the Bank of England forecasting a stagnant economy in 2024, the Chancellor’s Commons statement on Wednesday is expected to focus on backing businesses.
Thousands of Ukrainian families in UK are facing homelessness this winter, British Red Cross says
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the UK are facing homelessness this winter, charity British Red Cross has warned.
Around 6,220 families are expected to apply for homelessness support by the end of this financial year, a rise of 13 per cent to the year before, analysis from the charity shows.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which sees Ukrainian refugees matched with hosts. British Red Cross is warning that the breakdown of relationships with host families coupled with a tough housing market could put Ukrainians at risk.
Olivia Field, head of policy, said Ukrainians “are often unable to meet upfront rental costs and can be excluded from local authority schemes that help prevent homelessness.”
She added: “We also know that many host families, who generously opened their homes, are now struggling to continue to do so due to the cost of living crisis.”
What tax cuts can we expect, and will they make it harder for Labour?
Backbench splits complicate Chancellor’s job as he considers tax cuts
As the Chancellor prepares to deliver his autumn statement on Wednesday, he will have more than half an eye on the competing demands of different Conservative factions.
The central split has been over taxes – which to cut and how far to cut them, with different backbench groups pushing different priorities.
The past year has seen some division over whether to cut taxes at all. While virtually all Conservative MPs believe the overall tax burden is too high, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have repeatedly stressed the need to balance tax cuts with fiscal responsibility and “balancing the books”.
