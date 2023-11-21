Autumn statement - latest: Jeremy Hunt to unveil benefits crackdown in budget

✕ Close Suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza 'must end' says Sunak as he urges pause for humanitarian aid

Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil a crackdown on benefits claimants in tomorrow’s autumn statement that campaigners say risks punishing disabled people.

Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, told broadcasters earlier that “if you can work as a principle, you should work, and that is what the government believes.”

“That’s been the thrust of all of our policies,” she added.

She brushed off suggestions that the government could be viewed as uncaring following reports that hundreds of thousands of people who claim benefits because of mobility and mental health issues will be told to look for jobs where they can work from home.

Sarah White, head of policy at Sense, said the plan risked punishing disabled people.

“We’re seriously concerned that if the government does push on with plans to force more people into work without putting any additional support in place, then disabled people are just going to be put under more pressure to find work, without having the support they need to do so,” she said.