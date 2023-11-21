Jump to content

Jeremy Hunt confirms pay boost for nearly 3million workers as living wage rises to more than £11 an hour

The announcement comes ahead of the chancellor’s autumn statement tomorrow

Kate Devlin
Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:48
Jeremy Hunt says there’s ‘too much negativity’ about Britain’s economy

The national living wage is to increase to more than £11 an hour from next April, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The chancellor said the amount would be £11.44 as he prepares to unveil the autumn statement on Wednesday.

The move will benefit two million of the lowest paid.

The government had set a target for the national living wage to reach two-thirds of median hourly pay by October next year.

Announcing in October that he wanted the rate to be “at least” £11 an hour, Mr Hunt said he wanted to “complete another great Conservative reform, the national living wage.”

