Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The national living wage is to increase to more than £11 an hour from next April, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The chancellor said the amount would be £11.44 as he prepares to unveil the autumn statement on Wednesday.

The move will benefit two million of the lowest paid.

The government had set a target for the national living wage to reach two-thirds of median hourly pay by October next year.

Announcing in October that he wanted the rate to be “at least” £11 an hour, Mr Hunt said he wanted to “complete another great Conservative reform, the national living wage.”