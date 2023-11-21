Jeremy Hunt confirms pay boost for nearly 3million workers as living wage rises to more than £11 an hour
The announcement comes ahead of the chancellor’s autumn statement tomorrow
The national living wage is to increase to more than £11 an hour from next April, Jeremy Hunt has announced.
The chancellor said the amount would be £11.44 as he prepares to unveil the autumn statement on Wednesday.
The move will benefit two million of the lowest paid.
The government had set a target for the national living wage to reach two-thirds of median hourly pay by October next year.
Announcing in October that he wanted the rate to be “at least” £11 an hour, Mr Hunt said he wanted to “complete another great Conservative reform, the national living wage.”
