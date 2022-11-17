Jeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budget to raise an extra £14bn

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government will raise an extra £14bn by increasing the energy windfall tax, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The measure was outlined in his first autumn statement as chancellor.

The Energy Profits Levy, as the tax is known, will rise from 25% to 35%.

The government has come under pressure from Labour for months to raise more money from energy giants.

Mr Hunt told MPs he had “no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices”.

"But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses.” The higher Energy Profits Levy will apply from January 1st until March 2028.

He also announced a windfall tax on electricity generators of 45 %. “Together these taxes raise £14bn next year," he said.

He told MPs he was delivering a “balanced path to stability” which involves “taking difficult decisions”.

But: “Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people: some argue for spending cuts, but that would not be compatible with high-quality public services.

“Others say savings should be found by increasing taxes but Conservatives know that high tax economies damage enterprise and erode freedom.

“We want low taxes and sound money. But sound money has to come first because inflation eats away at the pound in people’s pockets even more insidiously than taxes.

“So, with just under half of the £55 billion consolidation coming from tax, and just over half from spending, this is a balanced plan for stability.”

More follows...