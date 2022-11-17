Jeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budget to raise an extra £14bn
Labour originally called for the levy
The government will raise an extra £14bn by increasing the energy windfall tax, Jeremy Hunt has announced.
The measure was outlined in his first autumn statement as chancellor.
The Energy Profits Levy, as the tax is known, will rise from 25% to 35%.
The government has come under pressure from Labour for months to raise more money from energy giants.
Mr Hunt told MPs he had “no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices”.
"But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses.” The higher Energy Profits Levy will apply from January 1st until March 2028.
He also announced a windfall tax on electricity generators of 45 %. “Together these taxes raise £14bn next year," he said.
He told MPs he was delivering a “balanced path to stability” which involves “taking difficult decisions”.
But: “Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people: some argue for spending cuts, but that would not be compatible with high-quality public services.
“Others say savings should be found by increasing taxes but Conservatives know that high tax economies damage enterprise and erode freedom.
“We want low taxes and sound money. But sound money has to come first because inflation eats away at the pound in people’s pockets even more insidiously than taxes.
“So, with just under half of the £55 billion consolidation coming from tax, and just over half from spending, this is a balanced plan for stability.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies