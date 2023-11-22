Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Office for Budget Responsibility holds a press conference following Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.

The chancellor announced tax cuts, tighter welfare rules and further measures aimed at getting more people into work on Wednesday 22 November.

His speech, delivered to the Commons, is the government’s main opportunity outside of the Budget to make tax and spending announcements.

Mr Hunt used the statement to introduce changes aimed at reviving both the UK’s struggling economy and the Tories’ election chances.

The chancellor’s package in full contains 110 measures he hopes will boo