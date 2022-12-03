Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime

‘Lavish trips’ funded by autocracies are ‘seriously damaging to our democracy’, parliamentarians say

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Saturday 03 December 2022 07:57
Comments
<p>Tory MP Bob Stewart has been criticised for receiving hospitality worth £10,000 from Bahrain rulers </p>

Tory MP Bob Stewart has been criticised for receiving hospitality worth £10,000 from Bahrain rulers

(BNA (Bahrain News Agency)/AFP vi)

A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.

Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.

In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens".

Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can say this now, as a British: God Save the King of England, and God Save the King of Bahrain!"

Mr Stewart was in the country ahead of its elections, which were internationally condemned as a sham. Since 2011 the government has banned a number of opposition parties, including the largest.

Recommended

It also has tightened restrictions on freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, according to human rights groups such as Amnesty International.

Mr Stewart has previously intervened in parliament to dispute whether Bahrain holds political prisoners after other MPs raised the matter.

Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei, director of the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird) and himself a political exile from the country, told The Independent that he was "devastated" by Mr Stewart's behaviour.

“As a Bahraini who was rendered stateless as a revenge tactic because I dared to protest the presence of Bahrain’s dictator who was visiting the UK, I cannot return to my country simply because I took a stand for human rights," he said.

"I'm devastated to see Bob Stewart going to Bahrain at the expense of the subjugated people of a corrupt dictatorship. Our people would not choose to finance an MP legitimising sham elections when opposition leaders languish behind bars."

The human rights activist added: "We expect Bob to declare the value of this trip in compliance with parliamentary rules.

"He has previously been the only MP to praise Bahrain’s corrupt judiciary as it prepared to uphold the death sentences of torture victims; from now on he must declare his financial interest whenever he speaks in parliament about Bahrain.”

The Independent has contacted Bob Stewart for comment but has not received a response at the time of publication.

The MPs' register of interest notes that a trip by Mr Stewart in November 2021 worth £5,349 in flights, accommodation and meals was paid for Bahrain's ministry of foreign affairs. The ministry also paid for another visit in January 2016 recorded at £4,753.

The Conservative MP also reportedly visited Bahrain in November 2019, but the value of this trip was not declared on his register of interests because parliament was dissolved in the run-up to the election.

His most recent trip, during which the MP made his speech praising the king of Bahrain, took place in November 2022 but has not yet been declared on the register of interest, which is consistent with its rules on declaration.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Stewart's approach to dealing with the country was also criticised by fellow parliamentarians. Lord Scriven, a Liberal Democrat peer who is vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Democracy and Human Rights in the Gulf.

"It's clear that what Bob Stewart should have been shouting is ‘God save death row inmates in Bahrain’ who were tortured by authorities into giving false confessions," he said.

"They are facing imminent execution, pending only the stroke of King Hamad's pen. Mr Stewart is getting paid by the British taxpayer to represent his constituents, so goodness knows why he and other MPs accept lavish trips paid for by such suspect foreign governments, and then speaks the same propaganda these regimes use in the UK Parliament. This is seriously damaging for our democracy."

Recommended

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, told The Independent there should be "stronger regulation" of MPs' taking gifts from foreign governments, adding: "This shouldn’t be allowed to happen."

Mr Stewart is not the only MP to be courted by Bahrain's governmen. In total, the country spent over £20,000 to bring Tory British MPs including him to an event in the kingdom in late November last year. The other MPs were Tobias Ellwood, Bob Seely, and Royston Smith.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in